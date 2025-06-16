Santa Monica’s Rosebud Raises $6 Million Seed Round

Rosebud raised $6 million in seed funding for its platform that is dedicated to transforming journaling into an AI-enhanced personal mentor. The software is designed to help people grow and gain life-changing insights through guided self-reflection.

The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from 776, Initialized Capital, Fuel Capital, Avenir, Tim Ferriss and additional strategic investors.

The company was founded in 2023 and has since facilitated 500 million words journaled and over 30 million mindful minutes. The majority of users reported meaningful improvement in their mental health within just 30 days of consistent use. The company currently has more than 7,500 paying customers.

“Mental health support shouldn’t be bound by time, place, or privilege. Rosebud is leading the charge in combining AI with long-term memory to become a trusted companion in your pocket – turning self-reflection into growth and everyday thoughts into lasting transformation,” said Maha Malik, investor at Bessemer Venture Partners, in a statement.