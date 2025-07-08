Hollywood Insurance Firm Albert G. Ruben acquired by Relation Insurance Services

Entertainment insurance firm Albert G. Ruben, a pioneer in Hollywood and the global entertainment sector that provides specialized services to major film studios, independent production companies, Broadway and multinational corporations, was acquired by Chicago-based Relation Insurance Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very excited about the partnership. We have long admired the Albert G. Ruben name, depth of expertise in a specialized industry segment and the long-lasting relationships that they hold with their client base,” said Kevin Rabinowitz, chief operating officer of Relation, in an interview with L.A. Times Studios.

The deal retains the Albert G. Ruben name and the Albert G. Ruben team, including managing director George Walden and senior vice president John Galanis. Albert G. Ruben’s proprietary platforms and industry-leading consulting services will remain a cornerstone of its offerings. The firm had previously operated as part of Aon.

Advertisement

“Our business is rapidly changing through M&A, AI in the film and television business, and we look to deliver innovative solutions that our clients expect from us,” said Galanis.

Information for this article was sourced from Relation Insurance Services.