El Segundo’s Big 5 Sport Goods to be Acquired in $112.7-Million Deal

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., the El Segundo-based sporting goods retailer, entered into an agreement to be acquired by a partnership of Worldwide Golf and Capitol Hill Group. The all-cash transaction is valued at $112.7 million in enterprise value, which includes the assumption of approximately $71.4 million in credit line borrowings as of June 29, 2025. This represents a premium of 36% to the company’s 60-day volume-weighted average price.

“This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Big 5 that allows the company to carry on its legacy of serving customers with quality sporting goods at an exceptional value while maximizing value for our stockholders,” said Steven G. Miller, chairman, chief executive and president of Big 5 Sporting Goods, in a statement.

Worldwide Golf is a leading nationwide retailer of golf equipment, apparel, shoes and accessories. Capitol Hill Group is a Bethesda, Maryland-based private investment firm with diversified holdings, including retail.

Upon completion of the transaction, Big 5’s common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and it will become a private company. Moelis & Company LLC served as financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Big 5. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Holland & Knight LLP, and Sklar Kirsh LLP served as legal advisors to Capitol Hill Group and its related entities.

