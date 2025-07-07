Seyfarth Shaw Adds Employment Litigator Lisa Magorien as Partner in Los Angeles

Seyfarth Shaw LLP has bolstered its Labor & Employment Department with the move of Lisa M. Magorien to the firm as a partner based out of the Los Angeles (Century City) office.

Magorien has built a strong reputation in employment litigation, especially in the healthcare sector. Leading healthcare providers entrust her with significant cases in both state and federal courts. She vigorously defends employers in a variety of legal claims, including wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, whistleblower retaliation, and wage and hour. Clients frequently call upon Magorien for employment advice and counsel and to lead workplace investigations.

Magorien joins Seyfarth from Lagasse Branch Bell & Kinkead, LLP, where she was a partner and has served on the firm’s Executive and Management Committees over the past 15 years.

“Lisa’s extensive wage-hour and healthcare-related labor and employment experience make her a key asset as we continue to grow our bench strength in California,” said Laura Maechtlen, chair of Seyfarth’s Labor & Employment department. “Beyond her strong healthcare industry focus, Lisa is also very well positioned in the technology sector with strong contacts in AI and high-tech companies. Lisa is an outstanding addition to Seyfarth with a proven record of success who will play an important, strategic role in extending our world-class Labor & Employment department and Wage-Hour Litigation practice throughout Southern California and beyond.”

Magorien frequently serves as an independent investigator for employers seeking neutral workplace investigations. Clients readily invite her to conduct training seminars on unlawful harassment and best practices. Her employment counseling covers a wide range of key issues, including accommodations and the interactive process, internal complaints, discipline and termination, and compliance with wage and hour laws.

“Lisa’s professional and personal qualities are aligned with our strategic goals,” said Jonathan L. Brophy, co-managing partner of Seyfarth’s Los Angeles (Century City) office. “She offers a strong presence throughout southern California with particularly strong ties to the San Diego business community. She will greatly enhance our ability to support the dozens of matters we handle in that important part of the region.”

“Seyfarth provides an ideal platform to expand my practice while servicing current clients,” said Magorien. “I am excited to collaborate with the firm’s outstanding lawyers to provide zealous representation for our clients. I look forward to utilizing my expertise and helping clients navigate key employment challenges in vital industries, such as healthcare and technology.”

Information sourced from Syfarth Shaw. To learn more, contact tmariam@seyfarth.com.