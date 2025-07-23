Thompson Coburn Expands California Labor & Employment Team with Addition of Partner Elissa L. Gysi

Thompson Coburn LLP has added Elissa L. Gysi as a partner in its Labor & Employment practice in Los Angeles. Her arrival follows the firm’s recent addition of a five-attorney wage and hour and employment litigation team, as well as the June rollout of its national Wage and Hour practice.

Gysi brings more than a decade of experience representing national and regional businesses in high-stakes employment matters in California, including wage and hour disputes, discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination claims. She advises employers operating in California on state and federal labor and employment law compliance and risk management strategies, and she is a go-to resource for defending against the rising volume of PAGA lawsuits against employers in the state.

“Elissa brings the type of top-tier advocacy and practical employment law experience our clients expect and benefit from,” said Michael S. Kun, co-chair of Thompson Coburn’s national Labor & Employment practice and head of the firm’s Wage & Hour practice. “Her deep knowledge of California’s ever-changing employment laws adds to the momentum we’ve created in Los Angeles, and with the launch of our dedicated Wage & Hour team, provides employers critical support in those important matters.”

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Thompson Coburn’s Los Angeles Labor & Employment team, and I look forward to collaborating with my new partners in L.A. and across the firm,” Gysi said. “Their commitment to scaling up in areas where clients face evolving exposures and challenges was a sign that this would be a perfect fit for my practice.”

