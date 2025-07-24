Glaser Weil Adds Deal Lawyer Chris Manderson as Partner

Glaser Weil has announced that Chris Manderson, a veteran dealmaker and corporate advisor with more than two decades of experience, has joined the firm as a corporate partner in its Century City office. His arrival deepens the capabilities of the firm’s Corporate Department and reflects Glaser Weil’s focus on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and general corporate representation.

Manderson brings significant experience advising public and private companies, private equity investors and entrepreneurs on high-stakes M&A transactions, debt and equity fundraising and distressed transactions. He has served as both outside and in-house counsel, including as EVP and general counsel of a NASDAQ-listed company, giving him a unique perspective at the intersection of law, business and finance.

Manderson also routinely advises boards and C-suites on governance, disclosure obligations and regulatory compliance and is a nationally recognized thought leader on the Corporate Transparency Act. His recent representations include clients focused on technology, infrastructure and sustainability. Notable matters include the 2025 sale of California Electronic Asset Recovery to Ancor Capital Partners and his representation of Miso Robotics, Inc., and Vebu, Inc., in strategic investments by Ecolab, Inc., and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., respectively.

“Chris is a tremendous addition to our team,” said Roger Howard, chair of Glaser Weil’s Corporate Department. “He brings a rare combination of technical fluency, commercial instincts and broad transactional experience – particularly in distressed M&A and tax-sensitive structures – that complements and enhances our existing bench of dealmakers. His arrival bolsters our ability to provide full-spectrum corporate counsel to clients across industries and market conditions.”

“Chris’s reputation and track record speak for themselves,” said Peter Weil, managing partner of Glaser Weil. “He is a strategic hire at a pivotal time of growth for our firm. His versatility across M&A, debt and equity, and full-spectrum corporate work adds immediate value to our clients and builds on the momentum created by our recent lateral additions and rising talent in the department.”

“I’m thrilled to join Glaser Weil at this exciting inflection point,” said Manderson. “The firm’s elite litigation reputation is well known, and its corporate practice is equally formidable. I’m looking forward to working with this talented team to continue delivering outstanding results for clients navigating complex deals, regulatory landscapes and transformative moments in their businesses.”

Information sourced from Glaser Weil. To learn more, contact communications@glaserweil.com.