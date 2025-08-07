Glenn Taxman Named Much Selist’s West Coast Managing Partner

Taxman to Lead Much’s West Coast Team and Spearhead Expansion Efforts

Glenn Taxman has been named Much Selist P.C.’s West Coast managing partner. He will continue to lead Much’s Newport Beach office as well as spearhead the firm’s geographic growth strategy.

Taxman launched Much’s Newport Beach office – the firm’s first location outside of its Chicago headquarters – in 2002. He built the team from the ground up, bringing on attorneys who handled both transactions and litigation to service a burgeoning client roster. Now, Taxman will serve as an ambassador for further expansion.

“As we consider new locations, practices and industries, our strategy is simple: Grow hand-in-hand with our clients,” Taxman said. “I’m proud of the success we’ve had in our Newport Beach office. We want to capture that momentum and identify where our clients need us next.”

Taxman is a longtime leader at Much, previously serving on the firm’s management committee for over 15 years. He maintains a diverse real estate practice, representing buyers, sellers, developers, borrowers, lenders, landlords and tenants in all types of transactions. His combination of leadership and real estate savvy makes him a natural fit for his new role.

“With Glenn at the helm on the West Coast, I know we’ll find fresh opportunities and welcome new attorneys with a smart, strategic approach,” said Much’s managing partner Courtney Mayster. “Glenn will tirelessly pursue the right business fit for our firm and our clients, and he will also protect the culture that our team knows and loves.

Information sourced from Much Selist P.C. To learn more, contact erica.miller@finnpartners.com.