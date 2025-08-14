Reed Smith appoints Benjamin Fliegel as Office Managing Partner in Los Angeles

Global law firm Reed Smith has appointed Benjamin Fliegel as the new office managing partner of its Los Angeles office. He succeeds Jennifer Terry, who led the office through a successful relocation, fostered a culture of collaboration and provided critical support during the L.A. wildfires. Terry will return to her full-time practice as a leading employment partner.

“Ben has been with the Los Angeles office for more than 12 years. He is a skilled trial lawyer in our Insurance Recovery Group and has served as the office pro bono coordinator while also leading associate integration,” said Julie Hardin, managing partner, Americas, at Reed Smith. “These roles have given Ben a strong understanding of our L.A. office, our clients and the market, making him an ideal fit to continue our growth initiative in Southern California.”

Fliegel represents policyholders in major disputes with their insurance carriers and is widely respected for his deep understanding of juries and judges, as well as his pragmatic approach to advancing clients’ business objectives.

Advertisement

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead our Los Angeles office,” said Fliegel. “I look forward to building on Jenny’s work and partnering with our lawyers and professional staff as we continue to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions. Our firm is heavily invested in California with five offices across the state. We intend to continue building our presence in this critical region.”

Prior to joining Reed Smith, Fliegel worked as an assistant district attorney of Bronx County, N.Y. and clerked for the Hon. Sandra J. Feuerstein of the Eastern District of New York. He is a native Angeleno with active practices in both California and New York.

Reed Smith’s Los Angeles office opened in 2003. The firm’s downtown Los Angeles office, together with its Century City sister office, provides a full range of legal services to local, national and international clients, including those in the life sciences, healthcare, real estate, and entertainment and media industries.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles office also has strong teams in labor and employment, insurance recovery, bankruptcy and restructuring, and business litigation, with deep experience in state and federal courts in the region.

Information sourced from Reed Smith. To learn more, contact brad@newspros.com.