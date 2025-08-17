A ‘Bullseye’ on California Consumer Advocacy

The legal experts at rapidly growing L.A. legal firm Quill & Arrow tackle the nuances of Lemon Law, personal injury and more

Big splashy billboards line the roadways of Southern California, advertising huge settlements for accidents, workplace violations and other miscarriages of justice. But what if you’re driving near one of those said signs and your brand-new car just decides to quit?

That is when you need an attorney or law firm that specializes in consumer protection, and for issues arising around cars that simply don’t live up to their task, that law firm is Quill & Arrow.

The firm, founded by attorneys Kevin Jacobson and Jonathan Shirian in 2019, is California’s premier law firm focusing on the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act., more commonly known as the “lemon law.” This statute allows customers who have purchased a vehicle in good faith to be made whole when it does not live up to its standards, giving drivers assurance in a region where owning a vehicle is often a necessity.

“California as a whole is a state that relies heavily on vehicles – more so than other states,” said Jacobson. “As a result of that, I think there’s more cars sold in California than any other state. The Song-Beverly Act is an opportunity for consumers who buy a vehicle that is generally new and under a warranty that ends up not being able to be fixed due to defects or other issues – they have an opportunity to basically get their money back.”

Lemon Law cases continue to come up steadily in California, whether they are warranty issues from legacy automakers or, as Jacobson says is increasingly the case, issues arising from new manufacturers offering similarly new technologies. Simultaneously, there have been changes to the law at the state level that can potentially limit claims and shrink time frames while shifting rights from consumers to manufacturers. This is why he encourages individuals to pursue claims with counsel versus attempting to file individually.

“If you’re going to move forward with a case, you need a lawyer more now than ever because of all these changes and complications,” said Jacobson. “There’s no downside to hiring a law firm – especially a firm that knows what they’re doing. And if you’re going to get a buyback, you might as well have a lawyer try to help you do it.”

In addition, he said, cases can stretch from an average of 18 months to more than three years, with important deadlines to adhere to during that time to ensure compliance and result in maximum compensation. This can be unattainable for the average consumer, but well within the abilities of a specialized law firm like Quill & Arrow.

Jacobson, a native Angeleno who was educated at USC and Loyola Law School, deeply understands the difficult position people can be faced with when they can’t get to work, school, the doctor or familial obligations because of the unfortunate reality that some vehicles are simply not as advertised. He was mentored by a personal injury attorney while he worked at a firm during his time at Loyola’s night school program, but he found his passion in consumer protection.

“I didn’t know I wanted to get into consumer protection at all growing up, but I knew I liked to advocate,” said Jacobson.

After law school, Jacobson decided that starting his own firm would be the best way to pursue this advocacy. Partnering with Shirian, a dedicated personal injury attorney, they founded Quill & Arrow in 2019, hoping to offer a full service law firm dedicated to helping clients who find their lives disrupted though no fault of their own.

“I really want to just run the most efficient law firm that we can. That is the most important thing to me – to continue to provide good results for our clients,” he said.

This goal, serving clients in the Southland (and California at large), has led to exponential growth: from the two attorneys in 2019, Quill & Arrow has grown to over 30 attorneys and even more support staff, who are taking cases up and down the state fighting for clients.

“Part of the reason we’ve had growth is we continue to just reinvest in getting better as a firm,” he said. “We’ve been hiring a lot of people that are allowing us to scale up, people that are providing us with data analytics – not just lawyers – but people that are allowing our firm to operate efficiently and most importantly, to have accountability.”

Quill & Arrow’s ethos reflects Jacobson’s determination to be an advocate for clients and allow them to retain their rights as consumers and individuals. Their home base in L.A. reflects the desire to maintain a broad view of who this individual consumer is.

“L.A. is a melting pot, and you have so many different types of people here, so obviously that’s a huge advantage is just the exposure to people. Also, L.A. is always ahead, and I always feel like you have a good network,” said Jacobson.

Ultimately, the numbers speak for themselves. Quill & Arrow has recovered over $100 million for clients over their five years of practice, and has done so through dogged advocacy.

“We want to make a difference,” said Jacobson. “We want to continue to provide good representation for our people; and when they come to us, they’ll know they’re in good hands.”

