D.Law Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

The annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

D.Law is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures – whether inperson or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. D.Law is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

“At D.Law, we believe our people are the heartbeat of everything we do. From professional growth opportunities to team celebrations and community involvement, we’re committed to cultivating a workplace where everyone feels empowered, supported, and inspired to do their best work,” said Emil Davtyan, founder and managing attorney. “Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces confirms that our focus on people-first culture makes a meaningful difference. We’re proud to be part of a new generation of firms that are redefining what it means to be in this profession.”

Founded in 2015, D.Law is a purpose-driven law firm focused on providing compassionate, effective legal services to clients across California. With a team-oriented approach and an emphasis on continuous learning, D.Law has quickly built a reputation for both its client service and its inclusive internal culture. The firm is part of a growing movement to redefine what it means to be an employment law firm by putting people, empathy and impact at the center of everything it does.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it – they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.

D.Law is an employment law firm dedicated to defending the rights of workers under California employment law. Based in Los Angeles with offices throughout the state, D.Law represents workers in every industry, whether they work for large corporations or small companies. D.Law specializes in the full range of employment law, including wrongful termination, pay and overtime issues, discrimination and harassment, workplace retaliation, leaves of absence and more. D.Law’s attorneys have over 350 years of collective experience in employment law and have helped over 150,000 workers get more than $1.5 billion in settlements.