When Women Lead, Justice Follows

Chang | Klein LLP tackles groundbreaking cases in the male-dominated personal injury field

In the high-octane world of high-stakes litigation and high-impact trials, women-owned law firms and women-led trial teams are still a rarity – especially in the traditionally male-dominated arena of catastrophic personal injury. That’s precisely what makes Chang | Klein LLP, based in El Segundo, so extraordinary. Founded by nationally recognized trial lawyers who happen to be women, the firm has received high acclaim for leading groundbreaking, precedent-setting cases and securing record-breaking verdicts and settlements.

Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic, Deborah Chang launched not one, but two women-owned law firms that were driven by a bold vision to empower women and prove that they belonged in the courtroom trying important cases of huge significance. “We knew it was time for women to step out of the shadows and into the spotlight, both in the courtroom as trial lawyers and in their own law firms,” Chang recalls.

She joined forces with Candice Klein to create a boutique law firm with a singular vision: to turn the cases that moved them into causes that mattered. “We are very selective about the cases we take on because we pour our entire hearts into them – with relentless passion, precision, and purpose,” says Klein. “For those cases, we leave no stone unturned and will stop at nothing to uncover the truth and achieve justice for our clients.”

That passion is what sets the firm apart in the courtroom. “Jurors often tell us how refreshing it is to see a women-led trial team,” Chang notes. “We thrive on connecting with juries and clients through emotional intelligence, powerful storytelling, compelling visuals, and the deep empathy and compassion that women so often bring to the table.”

Their results, including record-breaking settlements and verdicts, have not gone unnoticed by their male counterparts. In fact, many of their strongest supporters are fellow trial lawyers who regularly refer high-stakes cases to the firm. “A large number of our referring attorneys are men who appreciate our out-of-the-box thinking, creative strategies and innovative approaches to tackling complex difficult cases and trials,” says Chang. “They trust us to bring a fresh perspective and deliver results.”

The Chang | Klein LLP team is a tightly coordinated, battle-tested group of trial lawyers and professionals who spent years sharpening their skills together at one of the most respected firms in the country. “I truly believe there is no case that we can’t figure out, dive into fully, and fight with everything we’ve got,” says Chang. In their very first year handling elder abuse cases, the team quickly learned, adapted and delivered – achieving over $100 million in results. This extraordinary success instantly established them as leaders in this area and as fierce advocates for some of society’s most vulnerable individuals.

Now, the firm is turning its focus to new causes of national significance: representing the family of a 14-year-old girl tragically killed in a police shooting just two days before Christmas; fighting for victims catastrophically injured due to dangerous conditions or negligence; and pursuing justice in a growing number of sexual assault cases involving schools, the entertainment industry and rideshare platforms.

“These are the kinds of cases that demand everything we have,” says Klein. “And that’s exactly what we give.”

Chang | Klein LLP is proving, case by case, that women-led trial teams don’t just belong in the courtroom – they raise the bar.

To connect with Chang | Klein LLP, call (310) 300-1080 or visit www.changklein.com.