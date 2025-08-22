LawPro.ai Raises Seed Round to Support the Injury Claims Industry

LawPro.ai Inc., a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, announces the close of its seed round, led by Scopus Ventures. This investment will accelerate the company’s growth, particularly in the development and deployment of cutting-edge AI solutions for the injury claims industry. Funding will accelerate the launch of its Case Assistant, a feature that helps law firms increase case value while reducing manual review time. The tool streamlines analysis, accelerates legal drafting and helps navigate complex medical data review within case work.

“This investment fuels our mission to harness the power of AI to analyze and organize key value drivers, empowering our customers to make informed, efficient decisions that accelerate and optimize injury case resolution,” said Jeremy Schmerling, chief executive and co-founder, in a statement. “With support from Scopus Ventures, our team can move faster, innovate and continue delivering solutions that drive efficiency and maximize case outcomes.”

In addition, LawPro.ai has filed a provisional patent for its proprietary AI technology that automatically detects and corrects inaccuracies and hallucinations in AI-generated content, without the need for human oversight.

“LawPro.ai is transforming some of the most time-consuming legal workflows with expert, purpose-built AI,” said Bahram Nour-Omid, managing partner at Scopus Ventures. “We’re proud to lead this round and back a team that deeply understands the legal industry’s needs and is building the tools to drive efficiencies and unlock growth.”

Information for this article was sourced from LawPro.ai Inc.