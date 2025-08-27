Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo Announces Consolidation with Garrett & Tully

Firm Expands Practice Areas and Adds 13 Attorneys

Cerritos-based Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo (AALRR), an Am Law 200 Firm, has announced its strategic consolidation with Garrett & Tully (GT) to enhance its litigation and trial practice group, with thirteen attorneys joining AALRR on September 1, 2025.

This consolidation expands AALRR’s practice areas to include professional liability and related business litigation, automotive product liability and appellate experience in real estate, business and commercial litigation. The consolidation strengthens the full-service capabilities AALRR provides to its clients.

In a press release, AALRR stated that its consolidation with GT will continue its commitment to top-tier client service, provide access to a broader range of legal expertise under one firm and expand its presence in key markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of attorneys to AALRR,” said James Baca, AALRR’s managing partner. “Their experience, integrity and deep relationships with clients and communities align perfectly with our values. This is an exciting moment of growth for our firm and an opportunity to expand the services we provide to our clients.”

New attorneys joining AALRR include:



Candie Y. Chang

Annabelle De La Mora

oshua R. Engel

Robert G. Garrett

Ani Grigoryan

Michelle Lee

Brian W. Ludeke

Scott B. Mahler

Jezzette M. Ron

Ryan C. Squire

Jennifer R. Slater

Trang T. Tran

Stephen J. Tully

“It was important to us that our clients and colleagues transition to a firm with shared values, proven leadership and a collaborative culture,” said GT’s current managing partner, Stephen Tully. “We’ve long respected AALRR’s commitment to excellence, and we are confident this move will allow our clients to continue receiving the highest caliber of service with access to a broader range of legal capabilities.”

With the addition of these attorneys, AALRR now employs 290 lawyers, serving clients in ten offices throughout California.

Content sourced from Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo. To learn more, contact DUran@aalrr.com.