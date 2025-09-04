Segal McCambridge Expands West Coast Presence with the Addition of 36 Attorneys from Chapman Glucksman

Los Angeles-based Segal McCambridge has announced its continued expansion on the West Coast with the addition of 36 attorneys from Chapman Glucksman, who will join the firm’s Los Angeles office.

The joinder of Chapman Glucksman attorneys will expand Segal McCambridge’s high-stakes litigation experience, enabling the firm to continue serving its growing base of clients on the West Coast. This move reflects Segal McCambridge’s long-term commitment to building a national platform with strong local roots to provide clients with creative, strategic advice and battle-tested trial experience.

“We’re proud to continue our strategic expansion with the growth of our West Coast team,” said Jason Eckerly, managing shareholder of the firm. “This move reflects both the strength of our client relationships and our commitment to building a presence in key markets where our services are in high demand. As our firm continues to grow locally and nationally, we remain focused on maintaining the high standard of excellence and responsiveness our clients expect – now with an even deeper bench and regional capabilities, building on Chapman Glucksman’s decades of experience and respected brand in the California market.”

As part of the firm’s strategic growth efforts, the Los Angeles office, located at 11900 West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, will continue to see expansion throughout 2025 and beyond.

“Our team of highly experienced litigators and attorneys is excited to join a firm with a strong track record of helping companies and individuals with complex litigation and business challenges,” said Chapman Glucksman co-founder Richard H. Glucksman. “Segal McCambridge is known for being a trusted partner and advisor for its effective strategies that help clients achieve their objectives, so it is a natural fit for our team to join forces with this firm.”

Chapman Glucksman, after more than 40 years in business, sought to align its strengths with a larger firm offering a national footprint, broader practice capabilities and enhanced resources. Through this combination, Chapman Glucksman’s clients will continue to benefit from Segal McCambridge’s commitment to delivering the highest quality legal services and serving as a trusted advisor and partner across the United States.

Information sourced from Segal McCambridge. To learn more, contact igood@getpromova.com.