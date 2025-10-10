Morgan & Morgan hires trial attorney Daniel Desantis to serve as West Coast partner in Los Angeles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Morgan & Morgan has announced that Daniel DeSantis has joined the firm as a West Coast partner in the Los Angeles office.

“Daniel is one of the brightest trial lawyers of his generation, and we could not be more thrilled to have him join Morgan & Morgan’s fight for the people,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “With a distinguished career of trial experience and a proven track record of fighting for justice, Daniel will bring our work in California to the next level and be a tremendous asset to our clients and firm.”

DeSantis will primarily handle catastrophic cases resulting from motor vehicle collisions and general negligence. In his career, he has obtained jury verdicts totaling over $20 million and recovered more than $250 million in settlements for his clients.

“Being a civil trial attorney is more than a career to me – it’s a calling,” said DeSantis. “Morgan & Morgan’s mission to stand up for people in their most difficult moments speaks to me deeply, and it is a privilege for me to join their unwavering fight for justice. I look forward to this next chapter of my career.”

DeSantis also serves on the Consumer Attorneys of Los Angeles (CAALA) Board of Governors and has earned the accolade of CAALA’s Rising Star finalist on four separate occasions, ultimately securing the coveted award in 2023. Every year, over 1,200 California Plaintiff attorneys qualify for the ultimate recognition. His rise within the legal industry is further exemplified by his induction into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2022.

DeSantis has been a board member of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) since 2018, an organization that works to improve the lives of people in the greater Los Angeles area, focusing on issues related to education, children, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities and homelessness by providing financial assistance and volunteer service.

Morgan & Morgan’s Los Angeles office, located in Downtown Los Angeles, currently has over 50 attorneys offering a wide variety of legal services, including workers’ compensation, premises liability and personal injury cases, such as auto, trucking, premises, and slip/trip and fall injuries.

Information sourced from Morgan & Morgan. To learn more, contact pr@forthepeople.com.