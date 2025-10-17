The Colleges of Law Names Brandy Price as Dean and Chief Academic Officer

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Colleges of Law, credited with launching California’s first accredited Hybrid J.D. program, has announced the appointment of Brandy Price, J.D., as its new Dean and Chief Academic Officer.

“Dean Price is a trusted and proven leader whose deep understanding of our students, faculty and programs makes her uniquely qualified to lead The Colleges of Law’s academic enterprise,” said Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., president of The Colleges of Law. “She has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation and student success that will continue to carry us forward.”

Dean Price assumes the role after more than five years of service to The Colleges of Law, during which she has led multiple academic and administrative initiatives, including her recent tenure as Interim Dean and CAO. Her previous leadership positions include Accreditation Liaison Officer to the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), Associate Dean of Onsite and Special Programs, and Assistant Dean of Hybrid and Online Learning. She also served as Associate Dean for the Hybrid J.D. program, one of the nation’s pioneering programs integrating online and in-person legal education.

Her appointment comes during a period of achievement for the school. Recent graduates have posted a five-year cumulative bar passage rate of 68.1% – well above the 40% minimum required by the State Bar of California.

Before joining The Colleges of Law in 2020, Dean Price held senior academic leadership positions in California-based charter schools, including Chief Academic Officer. She earned her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School, her Master of Education from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

“I am honored to serve as Dean and CAO of The Colleges of Law,” said Price. “I look forward to building on our tradition of preparing practice-ready lawyers while advancing innovative, accessible legal education.” Her appointment concludes a comprehensive seven-month national search for the next academic leader of The Colleges of Law, during which candidates from across the legal education sector were considered.

“We interviewed numerous candidates from across the country. In the end, Brandy stood out as a clear favorite,” said Farfalla Borah, chair of the Board of Trustees for The Colleges of Law. “She’s ready to make an immediate impact on the college and the success of our students. I can’t wait to see where she and Dr. Nehmer take The Colleges of Law next.”

The Colleges of Law offers Juris Doctor, Hybrid Juris Doctor, and Master of Business, Law and Technology programs, making legal education accessible for today’s students, balancing careers, families and other obligations.

