Much Welcomes Fenton Jurkowitz Health Care Team in Los Angeles

Much has expanded into Los Angeles by welcoming the attorneys and staff of Fenton Jurkowitz Law Group. Much adds six attorneys on the West Coast and enhances its industry-leading Health Care group with the Fenton Jurkowitz team’s five decades of experience across litigation, transactions, and regulatory compliance.

“Much’s success lies in its people and our shared ambition to provide the absolute best service to our clients,” said Much managing partner Courtney Mayster. “We saw a clear alignment with the team at Fenton Jurkowitz, not just in their exceptional reputation in healthcare and commitment to client service, but in their values and people-first culture. We are so excited to welcome them and continue to build on Much’s legacy.”

Much enters L.A. with its third office, joining the firm’s Chicago headquarters and Newport Beach office. The firm now has over 100 attorneys providing counsel across the nation to clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to middle-market businesses to startups.

“We are intentional and thoughtful about how we grow as a firm, and this was the right opportunity at the right time,” said West Coast managing partner Glenn Taxman, who opened the firm’s Newport Beach office in 2002. “Establishing an office in L.A. strengthens our services for our clients and paves the way for continued growth, and Fenton Jurkowitz is the perfect partner. The firm’s deep bench in healthcare is a strong fit for our existing practice, and our full-service offering will allow the team to take its client service to the next level.”

Fenton Jurkowitz was founded in 1974 by Henry Fenton. The firm was most recently led by attorneys Ben Fenton and Nick Jurkowitz, who joined Much alongside H. Fenton, Herb Weinberg, Anne Schneider and Nishka Khanna. The team’s experience in complex healthcare matters complements Much’s growing healthcare practice, which is already embedded in both the drug and pharmacy and long-term care spaces. Key service areas include counseling, transactions, regulatory matters, litigation and dispute resolution, disciplinary actions and more.

“From our first conversation, we knew Much’s collaborative and open-door culture was a match with our own,” said B. Fenton and Jurkowitz. “With Much, we’ve found a firm that honors our history and reputation while providing a bigger platform to better serve our clients.”

Much’s Los Angeles office officially opened on October 1, 2025.

