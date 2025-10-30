Federal Prosecutor and Veteran Trial Lawyer Open Litigation Firm Procel Levine LLP in Los Angeles

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Brian Procel and Jeremiah Levine join forces with a focus on commercial litigation

Veteran trial lawyer Brian Procel and former federal prosecutor Jeremiah Levine have launched Procel Levine LLP, a litigation boutique with a nationwide practice representing both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes business disputes. The firm handles matters involving fraud, class actions, privacy, entertainment, real estate, financial services disputes, government investigations, white-collar criminal defense, breach of fiduciary duty and more.

Procel is a seasoned litigator who founded Procel Law, co-founded Miller Barondess and began his career at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP. Levine brings more than a decade of first-chair trial experience, having served as a federal prosecutor and as a litigator at Morrison & Foerster.

“Jeremiah and I have known each other for years and have a deep appreciation for the work and success each has achieved,” commented Procel. “Together, we bring a powerful background of trial experience to clients facing complex, bet-the-company litigation throughout the U.S. We are strategists who think twelve moves ahead and put outcomes over hours, meaning clients receive trial-tested advocacy that’s efficient and principled.”

“Brian and I started Procel Levine to win the right way for our clients: ethically, efficiently and aggressively. Having both come from big law earlier in our careers, we are uniquely positioned to deliver big law quality with the efficiency and personal attention of a boutique firm,” said Levine. “We thrive on tackling high-stakes cases – often against opponents with far larger teams – and have a track record of prevailing in those matters. If it’s a complex case and involves a courtroom, we can handle it.”

Demonstrating the firm’s ability to deliver successful outcomes in complex cases, Procel Levine recently represented Stockdale Capital Partners, a multibillion-dollar real estate investment firm, as the defendant in a contractual dispute with Maguire Partners involving a large downtown Los Angeles commercial property. Spanning four years of litigation, the firm obtained summary judgment on the vast majority of claims, and following mediation, the remaining claim was dismissed with prejudice, resulting in a complete victory for Stockdale. Stockdale obtained a release of liability without payment or other liability.

Information for this article was sourced from Procel Levine LLP.