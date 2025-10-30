Stinson Broadens Los Angeles Team with Experienced Bankruptcy Partner and Business Litigation Attorney

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Stinson LLP has welcomed partner Sandford L. Frey and attorney Robert A. Hyatt to its Los Angeles office. Frey joins the firm’s Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Division, while Hyatt joins the firm’s Business Litigation Practice Division. This expansion builds on Stinson’s growing Los Angeles office and its broader California presence.

Sandford L. Frey

Frey advises clients in navigating complex restructurings, bankruptcies and financial transactions, helping them achieve practical solutions while minimizing economic disruption. He has extensive experience across industries, including quick-service restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, franchising, real estate, retail, automotive and telecommunications. Frey represents debtors, lenders, purchasers, creditors and borrowers in and out of Chapter 11 proceedings, bringing a strategic, cost-efficient, results-oriented approach to every engagement.

“Sandy and Rob bring significant experience and sound judgment to our Los Angeles office,” said Michael Wippler, managing partner of the firm’s Los Angeles office. “Their ability to guide clients through complex matters and deliver actionable solutions is exactly what our clients rely on. Their addition not only strengthens our Los Angeles office, but also reflects Stinson’s continued growth across California, expanding our ability to serve clients nationwide.”

Robert A. Hyatt

Hyatt represents businesses in high-stakes litigation, handling matters ranging from contract disputes and real estate conflicts to complex financial services cases. He combines deep legal knowledge with a pragmatic, solution-oriented approach, helping clients protect their interests, manage risk and achieve results that support their long-term business objectives.

Frey has over 40 years of experience in bankruptcy, insolvency and restructuring matters. He is admitted to practice law in California and the U.S. District Courts for the Central, Northern and Southern Districts of California. Additionally, Frey has represented clients in bankruptcy courts throughout the country, including Delaware, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, New York, West Virginia, Arizona and more.

Information for this article was sourced from Stinson LLP.