IP Litigator Amy E. Proctor Joins Sullivan & Cromwell’s L.A. Office

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP announced today that Amy E. Proctor, a highly regarded intellectual property (IP) litigator, has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Proctor brings extensive experience representing clients in complex patent infringement disputes across a wide range of technologies.

“Amy is one of the top trial lawyers of her generation, with exceptional experience at the intersection of law, technology and business,” said Robert Giuffra and Scott Miller, co-chairs of Sullivan & Cromwell. “Her proven ability to navigate complex IP disputes and deliver results for clients will strengthen our premier IP and litigation practices. We’re delighted to welcome her to the firm.”

“Amy is an outstanding addition to our Los Angeles office,” said Patrick Brown, managing partner of Sullivan & Cromwell’s Los Angeles office. “She embodies our commitment to excellence and teamwork and will be an important part of our continued growth in California.”

Over the past several years, Proctor has been repeatedly recognized among the top young litigators in the country. In 2023, she was selected to The Recorder’s “Lawyers on the Fast Track (under 40)” for the second consecutive year. In 2022, Bloomberg Law named her to its nationwide “They’ve Got Next: The 40 Under 40” list, recognizing her “intelligence, drive and common sense thinking on complicated matters.” That same year, she was also honored on the Daily Journal’s “Top 40 Under 40” list, and in 2021, Law360 named her one of only five “Technology Rising Stars.”

“Sullivan & Cromwell is known for its deep team of trial lawyers and its commitment to collaboration across practices and industries,” said Proctor. “I’m excited to join the firm and to continue helping clients protect their technologies and achieve their business goals.”

“Amy is a terrific litigator and trial lawyer with deep experience in complex intellectual property matters,” said Andrei Iancu and Dustin Guzior, co-heads of Sullivan & Cromwell’s Intellectual Property and Technology Litigation Practice. “Her scientific training, combined with her trial experience and practical problem-solving approach, make her an exceptional advocate for our clients in this growing area of our practice.”

