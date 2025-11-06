Lagasse Branch Bell + Kinkead LLP Expands by Adding 15 Attorneys and 13 Staff

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After nearly two decades of steady, people-centered growth, Lagasse Branch Bell + Kinkead LLP (LBBK), a women-majority-owned law firm, has announced a major expansion that adds 15 attorneys and 13 staff members to its team.

At the center of this evolution are Tom Gmelich and Traci Lagasse, who have been close personal friends for more than 30 years. Gmelich joins LBBK as a partner, bringing decades of trial experience, leadership and mentorship to the firm’s next chapter. Gmelich previously co-founded the respected Los Angeles defense firm Bradley, Gmelich & Wellerstein LLP in 2000, where he helped build one of California’s most recognizable litigation practices. He and his colleagues now bring that legacy of collaboration and client success to LBBK.

“This expansion is both a homecoming and a milestone,” said LBBK founding partner Lagasse. “We’ve built this firm around people, our clients, our colleagues and the talented attorneys who believe in the power of partnership. These new additions share that same spirit, and we’re honored to welcome them into the LBBK family.”

Advertisement

Joining LBBK with Gmelich are respected attorneys whose combined experience strengthens the firm’s bench across trial advocacy, tort litigation, professional liability, public entity defense and employment law.

Partners:



Lindy Bradley

Kathryn (Kamil) Canale

James F. Saunders

Jonathan A. Ross

Peter H. Crossin

Senior Counsel:



Patrick J. Glinka

Angela M. Rossi

Dean A. Reeves

Mark I. Melo

Lily Nhan

Of Counsel:



Lena J. Marderosian

Senior Associates:



Darren Salute

Jennifer J. Park

Associate:



Erik Millan

“LBBK has always been more than a firm; it’s a community,” added managing partner Cary Kinkead. “We’ve grown through relationships built on authenticity and shared values, and this expansion is a natural continuation of that story.”

For 18 years, LBBK has served as counsel to some of California’s most dynamic industries, representing educational institutions, public entities, national apartment communities, rideshare entities, trucking and transportation companies, construction companies, real-estate brokerages, security guard companies, staffing agencies and clients in the restaurant, retail and hospitality industries.

Advertisement

The incoming team adds complementary experience with national retailers, commercial property owners and management companies, product manufacturers, private security firms, fitness clubs and transportation companies across ocean, rail and air sectors – bringing proven trial success and strategic depth to LBBK’s already formidable capabilities.

“What makes this transition especially meaningful is the personal and professional relationship I’ve shared with Traci and members of the LBBK team for many years,” said Gmelich. “Beyond our shared history, we’ve always aligned in how we approach clients, mentorship and the practice of law – with integrity, collaboration and heart. Joining forces now allows us to build on that foundation together, combining our strengths to better serve clients and support our people.”

“Our culture is our greatest differentiator,” said Kinkead. “Eighteen years in, our commitment to integrity, empathy and results remains unchanged – and this expansion strengthens that foundation for the decades ahead.”

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Lagasse Branch Bell + Kinkead LLP.