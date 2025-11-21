McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP Adds Former Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph McNally as Director of Emerging Litigation

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

McNally brings 17 years of federal prosecution experience to lead the firm’s expansion into technology-related litigation, data privacy and complex public accountability cases

Plaintiff-trial law firm McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP has announced that Joseph McNally, former Acting U.S. Attorney and First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, has joined the firm and will lead the firm’s Emerging Litigation Department.

McNally is an award-winning former federal prosecutor who brings 18 years of federal prosecution and trial experience from one of the nation’s most prestigious U.S. Attorney’s Offices. In his new role, McNally will spearhead the firm’s litigation efforts in emerging areas of technology-related harm, including social media platform liability, data breaches, online exploitation, sex trafficking and other catastrophic injuries. His appointment positions McNicholas & McNicholas at the forefront of litigation, addressing the intersection of technology, privacy and public safety.

“Joe joining McNicholas & McNicholas represents a pivotal moment for our firm and even the plaintiff’s bar,” said partner Matthew McNicholas. “It’s rare for someone at Joe’s level – a former leader of one of the most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the country – to join a contingency-fee practice. His decision to bring his talents here speaks to our shared commitment to holding powerful institutions accountable and protecting the most vulnerable.”

The Central District of California is the largest U.S. Attorney’s Office in the nation and widely regarded as one of the most prestigious, with many of its leaders advancing to the federal bench and to prominent national roles in both the public and private sectors. McNally’s transition to private practice, particularly to a plaintiff-focused contingency-fee firm, marks an unconventional and significant move in the legal community.

McNally brings extensive trial and leadership experience. A Fellow in the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers, he is a well-respected trial lawyer who has led complex federal investigations and trials for 18 years. As the Acting United States Attorney and First Assistant United States Attorney, he led a team of more than 250 lawyers and supervised all federal criminal and civil litigation involving the United States in a district that serves more than 20 million people.

In his leadership roles, McNally worked to expand the Office’s work protecting consumers through the creation of a newly fortified unit focused on consumer protection crimes. He also worked to establish a Corporate Fraud Strike Force to hold corporate wrongdoers accountable. In his own case work, McNally successfully prosecuted hundreds of federal criminal cases, including more than two dozen corrupt doctors and hospital executives in one of the largest healthcare fraud kickback schemes in California history; dozens of fraudsters for cheating consumers in telemarketing and investment fraud schemes; child predators; and leaders of violent criminal organizations.

“I have spent my entire career advocating for victims and working to make our communities safer,” said McNally. “That commitment doesn’t end with government service. I chose to work with McNicholas & McNicholas because of the integrity of its lawyers and their success in holding powerful entities accountable. I’m honored to join this firm and lead efforts to address some of the most pressing civil justice issues of our time.”

“Joe’s experience prosecuting complex federal cases and his deep understanding of constitutional principles make him uniquely qualified to lead our work in emerging tort litigation,” said partner Patrick McNicholas. “As technology companies continue to expand with insufficient safeguards, we’re seeing real harm from children being exploited on social media platforms and vulnerable individuals defrauded to catastrophic injuries in unregulated facilities. Joe will help us bring accountability to these evolving areas of litigation.”

Since 2019, McNicholas & McNicholas has grown from one office to three in California, opening locations in Santa Ana (2022) and Oakland (2024).

