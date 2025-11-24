Glaser Weil Expands Newport Beach Office, Welcomes Prominent Litigator Sarah Hartman as Partner

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Glaser Weil has announced that Sarah G. Hartman has joined the firm as a litigation partner in its Newport Beach office. Hartman is a skilled litigator with a strong track record representing clients in complex commercial disputes, intellectual property litigation, entertainment and emerging industries, such as HealthTech and FemTech.

Hartman’s practice spans a wide range of critical business and commercial litigation, including breach of fiduciary duty, partnership disputes, fraud, breach of contract, unfair competition, insurance coverage, products liability, employment litigation, class-action defense and false advertising. She also advises clients in entertainment and media disputes, as well as in matters involving the hospitality sector.

With significant experience in intellectual property litigation, Hartman has handled patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret disputes in federal courts nationwide before the U.S. International Trade Commission and in appeals to the Federal Circuit. Her work covers technologies ranging from computer networking and LED lighting to mobile applications and automotive audio systems.

Before joining Glaser Weil, Hartman practiced at leading national and international law firms, advancing from associate to partner while managing complex litigation across multiple jurisdictions.

“Sarah brings an extraordinary combination of experience to our litigation team,” said Peter Weil, managing partner of Glaser Weil. “Her ability to handle complex commercial disputes, entertainment and media matters, as well as cutting-edge technology issues, makes her an invaluable resource for our clients across industries.”

Patricia Glaser, chair of the litigation department, added: “Sarah’s reputation as a fierce advocate and her track record of success in high-stakes cases make her a perfect fit for our firm. We are thrilled to welcome her to Glaser Weil.”

