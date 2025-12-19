L.A. Attorneys Edward Racek and Helena Guye Earn Promotions at Tucker Ellis

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Tucker Ellis LLP has announced the election of four attorneys to the firm’s partnership and the promotion of five attorneys to counsel, effective January 1, 2026.

“At its core, our business is about delivering outstanding results for clients and investing in the talented people who make that possible,” said incoming Tucker Ellis managing partner James Mizgala. “These lawyers have earned the trust of both clients and colleagues by consistently performing at the highest level. We are proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to supporting the continued growth of their practices at Tucker Ellis.”

Elected to the partnership are Elisabeth Arko, Joshua Fellenbaum, Edward Racek and Grayson Sieg.

Edward Racek

Los Angeles-based Racek represents clients in high-stakes business disputes involving real property, employment, data privacy and regulatory compliance. He co-leads Tucker Ellis’ title and escrow practice group as well as the data privacy and security practice group.

With nearly two decades of experience spanning industries, such as real estate, ESOPs, insurance, healthcare and cannabis/CBD, Racek skillfully manages complex, high-exposure cases from trial through appeal and provides strategic counsel on regulatory matters to help clients mitigate risk.

Promoted to counsel are Ariana Bernard, Smita Gautam, Helena Guye, Elizabeth LaSavio and Riley Shaw.

Helena Guye

Guye, also based in the Los Angeles office, protects and enforces clients’ intellectual property rights in matters involving trademarks, copyrights, patents and trade secrets. She provides comprehensive strategic trademark counseling, including clearance searches, prosecution and portfolio management, and offers guidance on copyright registration and protection.

