Stinson Continues Rapid L.A. Expansion with Arrival of Three Key Attorneys

Stinson LLP has welcomed partners Dennette A. Mulvaney and Robyn B. Sokol to the firm’s Los Angeles office. Mulvaney and Sokol join the firm’s Bankruptcy and Creditors’ Rights Practice Division. Also joining the Los Angeles office is business litigation attorney Kyle R. Besa.

Dennette A. Mulvaney

Mulvaney advises financial institutions, businesses and individuals on financial restructuring, bankruptcy and commercial real estate transactions. Licensed in California, Arizona and Nevada and a licensed real estate broker in California and Washington, she offers a goal-oriented, market-informed perspective to complex commercial finance and real estate matters.

Robyn B. Sokol

Sokol represents Chapter 11 debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, Chapter 7 and 11 trustees, creditors’ committees, purchasers of bankruptcy estate assets and corporate clients. With comprehensive insolvency and restructuring experience at both the bankruptcy court and appellate court levels, she brings practical solutions and strategic, results-oriented guidance to each matter.

Kyle R. Besa

Besa focuses his practice on complex business and professional liability litigation. He guides clients through a variety of matters with practical, strategic support and has experience managing key phases of litigation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dennette and Robyn to our Los Angeles office,” said Michael Wippler, managing partner of Stinson’s Los Angeles office. “Their deep experience in bankruptcy and creditors’ rights strengthens our ability to serve clients with practical, results-driven solutions. Moreover, Kyle’s addition further enhances our litigation team, and we look forward to the impact all three will make in our office, at the firm and for our clients.”

With these additions, Stinson’s Los Angeles office continues its rapid growth, expanding from just two attorneys at its April 2025 opening to a team of 12. The firm also expanded its footprint in California earlier this year with new offices in Irvine and San Francisco, reflecting Stinson’s continued investment in serving clients across the state.

