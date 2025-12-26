Former AUSA Jenna Williams Returns to Hueston Hennigan as Of Counsel

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Hueston Hennigan has announced the addition of Jenna Williams as of counsel in its Los Angeles office. Williams most recently served as an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where her responsibilities included the prosecution of some of the office’s most complex cases.

An experienced trial lawyer, Williams’ practice will focus on complex commercial litigation and white collar defense and investigations. Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Williams was an associate at Hueston Hennigan.

“We’re so pleased to welcome Jenna back to Hueston Hennigan,” said the firm’s managing partner, Moez Kaba. “Jenna brings a wealth of experience from both her time as a federal prosecutor and her prior tenure at the firm. Her return strengthens our already deep bench of former federal prosecutors and skilled trial lawyers.”

Advertisement

Prior to rejoining Hueston Hennigan, Williams spent six years in the Criminal Division at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, where she represented the United States in criminal matters involving wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, among others. She has brought five felony jury trials to verdict, ranging from wire fraud to drug trafficking.

Additionally, during her time in the Corporate and Securities Fraud Strike Force and the Transnational Organized Crime Section, Williams led complex, long-term financial investigations that resulted in indictments and guilty pleas, including the prosecution of the founder and former board member of a company that defrauded lenders and investors out of $248 million (United States v. Joseph Sanberg) and the prosecution of a former board member of the same company for defrauding lenders out of $145 million (United States v. Ibrahim AlHusseini).

“Jenna’s deep experience as a trial lawyer and as a complex civil and criminal litigator make her a ‘triple threat’ and a perfect fit for Hueston Hennigan,” said co-founding partner John Hueston. “Her addition marks the fourth leading AUSA from Los Angeles to join us in the last year.”

Advertisement

As a prosecutor, Williams also authored numerous appellate briefs and argued several appeals before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, including handling the briefing and argument for a complex appeal from a nearly month-long international drug trafficking and conspiracy trial.

Prior to serving as a federal prosecutor, Williams was an associate at Hueston Hennigan, where she handled a range of complex commercial litigation in state and federal court and represented executives, individuals and public entities in federal investigations.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to rejoin the amazing team at Hueston Hennigan, the premier trial boutique in the nation,” said Williams. “I’m eager to help deliver the results clients expect from this firm.”

Information for this article was sourced from Hueston Hannigan LLP.