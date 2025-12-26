Meyers Nave Appoints Deborah J. Fox as Managing Principal to Lead 2026 Strategic Growth

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Meyers Nave proudly announces that Deborah J. Fox will become the firm’s next managing principal effective January 1, 2026. Fox succeeds David W. Skinner, who has led the firm for more than 15 years and will continue his active eminent domain practice following the transition.

“David’s steady leadership and vision have guided Meyers Nave through significant growth and evolution,” said Fox. “He has positioned the firm as one of California’s premier mid-sized law firms, and I am honored to build on that legacy while leading us into our next chapter.”

David W. Skinner

Advertisement

Fox, a trial lawyer and chair of the firm’s Trial & Litigation Practice and member of the Executive Committee, has been with Meyers Nave for 18 years. Known for her strategic counsel and courtroom acumen, she has represented clients in some of California’s most complex and high-profile cases. Her leadership combines deep litigation experience with a collaborative, client-focused approach that reflects the firm’s core values: service, integrity, excellence and growth. She is the second woman to lead Meyers Nave in its almost 40-year history.

“Deborah brings a rare mix of legal excellence, business acumen and firm-first leadership,” said Skinner. “Her energy and vision will continue to drive Meyers Nave’s success for years to come.”

The transition coincides with the appointment of Martha Joerger as executive director, also effective January 1. Joerger will lead operational initiatives that advance the firm’s strategic priorities and support Fox in her dual role as Managing Principal and active litigator.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Meyers Nave.