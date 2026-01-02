Sidley Elevates 29 to Partnership, Including Seven Los Angeles Attorneys

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Sidley has announced the names of its 29 newly elected partners and 15 newly promoted counsel, including seven attorneys based in Los Angeles. These attorneys will become partners and counsel at Sidley effective January 1, 2026.

“This is an exceptional group of lawyers that have been elected to partner and promoted to counsel,” said Yvette Ostolaza, chair of Sidley’s Management Committee. “Each of them has demonstrated the attributes that are necessary to practice at the highest levels of our profession. Whether representing clients in the courtroom, leading significant transactions or advising them in the boardroom, each of them have earned the trust and respect of our partnership and our valued clients. Congratulations on this extraordinary accomplishment during an exciting time in the legal profession.”

“This newly promoted class of highly regarded partners and counsel indicates our sustained growth as an elite firm,” said Brian Fahrney, chair of Sidley’s Executive Committee. “We continue to foster the growth of talented lawyers who meet the needs of their clients day in and day out. Thank you for your commitment to Sidley, and we celebrate your success.”

The new Sidley partners in L.A. are as follows:

Century City

Shayona Schiely

Shayona Schiely, Global Finance, Private Equity, Restructuring, focuses her practice on debt finance, representing both private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, public and private companies, and lenders in connection with debt financing. She also has significant experience in both in-court and out-of-court restructuring matters, including complex liability management and other capital structure transactions.





Jonathan M. Westreich

Jonathan M. Westreich, Tax, represents public and private companies and investment funds in public and private mergers, equity and asset acquisitions and dispositions, tax-free reorganizations, and internal restructurings, with a focus on sports, entertainment and media. In addition, he works on transactions involving equity and mortgage REITs, including representing issuers and underwriters in capital markets transactions and other real estate finance and joint venture transactions.





Los Angeles

Caleb J. Bowers

Caleb J. Bowers, Environmental, Health, and Safety, Regulatory Litigation, State Attorneys General and Local Enforcement, focuses his practice on environmental regulatory and litigation matters and enforcement defense, with particular emphasis on e-commerce, industrial businesses, ground transportation and logistics, and infrastructure development. He advises clients on environmental compliance obligations and defending against government enforcement and citizen suits and on environmental requirements for development projects, especially air, water and wetlands permitting.





Alexandria V. Ruiz

Alexandria V. Ruiz, Commercial Litigation and Disputes, Consumer Class Actions, State Attorneys General and Local Enforcement, focuses on handling complex business disputes and defending class actions and consumer fraud suits. Alexandria’s practice spans all stages of litigation, from initial fact investigation and drafting pleadings, through discovery and motion practice, to trial and post-trial work. She has significant experience in both state and federal courts, and in arbitration, obtaining successful outcomes at trials and arbitration hearings.





New counsel based in L.A. includes:

Los Angeles

Victoria A. Anglin, Investment Funds, Securities Enforcement and Regulatory, focuses on the complexities of Advisers Act compliance. With a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape, she provides strategic guidance to investment advisers, hedge funds, private equity firms and other financial institutions on navigating the intricacies of SEC regulations. She helps clients effectively manage compliance challenges, mitigate risks and achieve operational efficiency within the bounds of federal securities laws.

Alexandria Daugherty, Commercial Litigation and Disputes, White Collar Defense and Investigations, focuses on representing individual and corporate clients in connection with investigations and enforcement actions by government agencies. She has extensive experience with multi-faceted, high-stakes matters that involve the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal agencies and state attorneys general. She has represented clients in a variety of sectors, including those in the automotive, technology, telecommunications, retail, financial, healthcare and accounting industries.

Jonathan H. Koh, Real Estate, focuses on a broad range of real estate transactions, including purchase and sale transactions, mortgage and mezzanine loan originations and restructurings, joint ventures and leasing. These matters involve a wide variety of asset types, including hotel and hospitality, restaurants and retail, office, healthcare, multi-family, industrial and mixed-use projects.

