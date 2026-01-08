JMBM Taps Veteran Partner Guy Maisnik to Lead Global Hospitality Practice

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Guy Maisnik, a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) since 2003 and vice chair of the firm’s Global Hospitality Group, has been promoted to chair of the group effective January 2, 2026. Jim Butler, a partner at JMBM for 44 years, is stepping down as chair and departing the firm.

“For many years, I have been privileged to work alongside Jim and the many lawyers in our firm who are part of the Global Hospitality Group,” Maisnik said. “I look forward to continuing our dynamic hotel law practice both nationally and internationally.”

Maisnik has over four decades of commercial real estate transactions with a strong expertise in hotels and finance. He is also a senior member of the JMBM Chinese Investment Group and a partner in the JMBM Real Estate Department.

Maisnik advises clients on hospitality transactions, with both a practical business and legal focus, representing buyers, sellers, lenders, opportunity funds, special servicers, REITs and developers in hotel transactions, joint ventures, hotel management agreements and franchise agreements, buying, selling and ground leasing of hotels, hotel management companies, and complex mixed used development, fractional and timeshare structuring.

Maisnik’s practice is equally national and foreign, where Guy advises on matters throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, South America, the Caribbean, Eastern and Western Europe, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.

He also has significant experience in structuring capital raises through Asian investment funds, EB-5 and other foreign investment vehicles, and structuring workable condo hotel and resort trust solutions for domestic and foreign buyers and investors.

Information for this article was sourced from Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.