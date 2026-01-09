Veteran Litigators Launch Narain Maclear LLP to Serve California’s Auto Sector

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Narain Maclear LLP has announced its grand opening. Founded by veteran litigators Sabrina Narain and Amy Maclear, the law firm, based out of Los Angeles, Orange County, and the Bay Area, aims to become California’s go-to boutique for automotive litigation and complex civil disputes.

“Amy and I co-founded Narain Maclear because we understand the demands of corporate clients and take a thoughtful, strategic approach to identifying what they need to operate effectively,” said Narain. “We’ve worked together for years. She is a phenomenal trial attorney and a respected leader in the industry, and together we are proud to serve the automotive and legal communities with our combined experience.”

“Narain Maclear isn’t built to look like a traditional defense firm – we’re building a modern, technology-driven practice designed for today’s complex, high-volume litigation, including the demands our automotive clients face,” said Maclear.

Narain is an award-winning litigator known for her defense work in breach of warranty, fraud and product liability cases. A former managing partner at LTL Attorneys, Narain led the firm’s consumer protection litigation practice, rapidly expanding the team and pioneering the use of AI technology to optimize case strategy. She has successfully defended automotive giants, such as Ford and FCA US LLC, in high-stakes litigation. She also represents businesses of all sizes in employment litigation, business litigation and general liability and is frequently engaged as trial counsel on short notice in complex matters across her areas of experience.

Maclear is a skilled litigator who defends clients in the transportation industry in state and federal courts. Her experience spans autonomous-vehicle litigation, product liability and complex commercial disputes, including high-exposure injury cases. A former partner at Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Maclear brings deep automotive-litigation experience and is known for her trial-driven, no-nonsense approach.

“Sabrina is a fearless, dogged advocate always focused on the client’s endgame. We’re building this firm together because we share the same values: disciplined strategy, a tech-forward practice and a team committed to doing exceptional work for our clients. Narain Maclear isn’t built to look like a traditional defense firm – we’re building a modern, technology-driven practice designed for today’s complex, high-volume litigation, including the demands our automotive clients face,” said Maclear.

Information for this story was sourced from Narain Maclear LLP.