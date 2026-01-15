Don't Miss
Your morning catch up: Register for '28 Olympics tickets, Highway 1 through Big Sur fully reopens and more big stories
New California Laws Handbook from the Daily Journal

By LA Times Studios Staff
In California, legislative action can affect anything, from court decisions to regulation to when you can water a lawn. Even legal professionals have a hard time keeping track of them all.

To help you stay informed, Business by LA Times Studios has partnered with the Daily Journal to offer a searchable handbook of every new California law enacted in 2025. There is also expert analysis of some of the most impactful laws of the year written by leading attorneys in California.

LA Times Studios + Daily Journal New Laws Handbook
Stay informed about all the laws passed in California's 2025 legislative session.
Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

LA Times Studios Staff

At LA Times Studios, we are committed to producing high-quality, forward-thinking content that captivates, informs and inspires. Through a holistic approach to multimedia storytelling, we create compelling narratives that connect with diverse audiences across a variety of platforms and communities.
