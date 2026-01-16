Manning Kass Expands Southern California Footprint With Smith Law Group Integration

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Law firm Manning Kass has announced its expansion into the Inland Empire through the integration of Smith Law Group. Establishing a new office located in Riverside, this development enhances the firm’s regional presence and strengthens its ability to serve its clients with both local insight and national resources.

Led by trial attorney Doug Smith, Smith Law Group joins Manning Kass’ Governmental Entity Liability team, further bolstering one of the firm’s core practice areas. Smith brings more than 30 years of experience, with a practice deeply rooted in the Inland Empire. Prior to his legal career on the West Coast, Smith served as a judge advocate in the Marine Corps. After relocating to California, Smith founded Smith Law Group, which has evolved to primarily represent public entities.

As part of this expansion, Manning Kass welcomes nine attorneys and nine support staff members, a team whose work culture is defined as being “premised and focused on integrity, honesty, open door transparency, and unselfishness,” as described by Smith.

Manning Kass firm managing partner Dennis Kass echoed the sentiment, stating, “Doug has built an amazing team, and his culture of empowerment and respect are at the core – a core set of principles that drives us.”

For Smith and his team, the goal was growth without compromising the culture they had cultivated.

“Manning Kass fit that mold for us,” said Smith. “They are a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, who share the same values as Smith Law Group, and also, uniquely, they are on many of the same client panels that we are on.”

Smith added that the partnership offers a natural transition for both his office and client base, particularly given his longstanding professional relationship with Eugene Ramirez, founding partner and co-leader of Manning Kass’ Governmental Entity Liability team.

Ramirez noted that he and Smith have known each other for many years, stating, “His team represents some of the same public entities that we represent. Our clients will benefit from the merging of teams.”

Information for this article was sourced from Manning Kass.