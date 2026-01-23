Construction Law Firm Finch, Thornton & Baird Names Five New Partners

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Construction industry law firm Finch, Thornton & Baird, LLP has announced the admission of Lindsey Herzik, Scott Bennett, Thomas Diamond, Cory DiBene and Daniel Spencer as partners.

Lindsey Herzik is a pragmatic litigator who works closely with business owners, senior executives and in-house counsel on matters involving business and commercial litigation and construction law. Her practice spans all phases of dispute resolution, from pre-litigation strategy through trial, arbitration, judgment and appeal.

Herzik regularly handles complex public and private works matters, owner and general contractor disputes, subcontractor and joint-venture disputes, contract defaults, surety bond and Miller Act claims, writs and lien law. Her clients include general contractors, specialty subcontractors, developers and real property asset holders.

Scott Bennett works with business owners, shareholders, executive management and business partners to provide legal counsel in construction law and business and commercial litigation. His construction practice emphasizes efficient and effective resolution of claims, disputes and collections. His clients include general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, manufacturers and general businesses.

A tenacious litigator and negotiator, Bennett is known for his strategic approach and unwavering commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients. Decisive and responsive, he is thorough in his preparation and approaches each matter with focus and vigor. Above all, Bennett provides prudent business advice and practical solutions that allow clients to make informed decisions.

Thomas Diamond works with business owners, executives and in-house counsel to provide legal expertise in construction law, business and commercial litigation, and government and regulatory matters. His construction practice focuses on resolving disputes involving public and private works, surety bond claims and collections. He also represents businesses and individuals in a broad range of commercial disputes.

Diamond is known for his ability to master complex issues and distill them into clear, actionable strategies. Meticulous and thoughtful, he evaluates matters from multiple perspectives, allowing clients to fully understand both the strengths and potential weaknesses of their legal positions. He is keenly aware of the distinction between what is legally possible and what is practically advisable, an approach that helps clients stay one step ahead.

Cory DiBene works with in-house counsel, business owners, project executives and managers to provide legal guidance in government contracts and construction law. His practice includes public and private construction claims and disputes, insurance coverage, real estate matters and commercial litigation. DiBene’s clients include general contractors, specialty subcontractors, engineering firms and owners.

A zealous advocate, DiBene carefully assesses client risk while maintaining a strategic focus on cost-effective and practical outcomes. His prompt and effective communication with clients and third parties allows him to efficiently advance client objectives.

Daniel Spencer’s practice focuses on construction claims and disputes, federal procurement and claims, collection remedies, contract requirements and other construction-related litigation and transactions. He represents general contractors, owners, developers, specialty subcontractors and material suppliers.

With a background spanning engineering, technology and business administration – combined with professional experience working for two Fortune 500 government contractors – Spencer is uniquely equipped to address the business and legal challenges faced by construction clients. His precise approach to issue management and resolution aligns seamlessly with the firm’s aggressive and results-driven representation style.

