Hospitality Law Veteran Robert Braun to Help Lead JMBM’s Global Group

Robert Braun

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) has announced that Robert Braun has been named vice chair of the law firm’s Global Hospitality Group. The news comes after the firm announced Guy Maisnik as the Chair of the Global Hospitality Group earlier this month. In his new role, Braun will help lead a team of seasoned professionals who have assisted clients around the world with more than 4,700 hospitality properties valued at more than $125 billion.

Braun has been instrumental in establishing the Firm’s Global Hospitality Group as a leading hospitality practice group consisting of more than 40 attorneys who touch all aspects of the hospitality industry. He is a respected leader and a trusted advisor to clients across the hospitality industry, with a deep understanding of both the legal and business realities our clients face. His experience, judgment and collaborative approach make him the right person to help lead this exceptionally talented group of attorneys. Braun and Maisnik will work side by side to build the next chapter of the Firm’s Global Hospitality Group.

Braun is a senior member of JMBM’s Global Hospitality Group, where his practice encompasses a broad range of hospitality matters, including the negotiation of hotel management and franchise agreements; development of ultra-luxury hotel and resort properties; representation of mixed-use developments, branded residential properties (both standalone and part of mixed-use developments), condo hotels, social clubs and sports and entertainment-related facilities; acquisition and divestiture of hotels, resorts, restaurants and other hospitality properties; regulatory compliance for multi-national wellness spas and resorts; designing and implementing loyalty and referral programs for hotels and restaurants; hotel and hospitality workouts and turnarounds; and ongoing operating issues of hospitality properties.

He is a frequent author and lecturer on hospitality issues.

“I’m honored to take on this role and to work alongside Guy and our outstanding group of hospitality professionals,” Braun said. “JMBM has built a premier global hospitality platform, and I look forward to helping guide the group as we continue to innovate, expand our capabilities and deliver the practical, forward-thinking counsel clients need in an evolving and challenging marketplace.”

In addition to his hospitality practice, Braun is co-chair of JMBM’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Group and a corporate transactional partner in the Firm’s Corporate Group.

Information for this article was sourced from Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP.