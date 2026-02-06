Celebrating 45 Years: JMM Unveils New Name and Strategic Vision

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles-based Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP has announced that as of Feb. 1, 2026, the firm will adopt its new name, Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP (JMM), as it enters its 45th year serving clients across California, throughout the country, and internationally.

The firm was founded in 1981 by Bruce Jeffer, together with early leadership from Robert Mangels and Burton Mitchell, who, according to a recent press release from the firm, have been instrumental in shaping the firm’s growth and reputation over more than four decades.

JMM has built a longstanding record of successfully closing complex transactions, winning high-stakes trials, resolving disputes, protecting assets and providing practical, business-focused legal counsel.

Advertisement

According to a press release issued by the firm, JMM will shortly be announcing some leadership changes aligned with the firm’s new, long-term strategic vision and will unveil a new website and branding that reflect the firm’s evolution.

JMM Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County, serving clients’ needs worldwide.

Information for this article was sourced from JMM.