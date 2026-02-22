A Court of ‘Awe’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Now in its 77th year, CAALA’s gala celebrates legal excellence in the region

On Saturday, January 24, a who’s-who of the legal world descended on Century City to celebrate their craft – along with the legal visionaries who power it – at the 77th Annual Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA) Installation and Awards Dinner at the Fairmont Century Plaza Ballroom.

The affair, which in its seventh decade remains as glamorous and chic as ever, honored consumer attorneys who shape the legal profession, along with judges who rule on these important cases that affect the lives of everyday Californians and the politicians who create laws and policies that aid both the legal profession and those it serves.

Moreover, the CAALA gala was a lively celebration of the legal profession itself, as over 1,000 attendees came together to network, talk shop and look towards a 2026 that will surely create waves in both courtrooms and statehouses alike.

1 2 3 4 5 1. A performance celebrating CAALA’s first Latina leadership (Steve Pate Newberry) 2. Outgoing president Martin I. Aarons and incoming president Elizabeth A. Hernandez (Steve Pate Newberry) 3. Traditional dancing (SPN Photography) 4. B.J. Abron (SPN Photography) 5. Courtney Rowley (Steve Pate Newberry)

The installation of the 2026 CAALA officers is an important part of the annual celebration. This year, CAALA named Elizabeth A. Hernandez as the 2026 president, Christa Ramey as the president-elect, Danny Abir as vice president, Olivier Tailleau as vice president of policy and procedure, Steve Vartazarian as treasurer and Lourdes DeArmas as secretary.

In her acceptance speech, Hernandez thanked the assembled CAALA membership and underscored the responsibility of strong leadership in a world where corporate overreach can affect the lives of citizens unfairly. She also represented the first Latina to helm the association in its 77 years, demonstrating the continued importance of diverse leadership and visibility in a legal environment that is increasingly shifting in demographics to be representative of the communities it serves.

Receiving the George Moscone Memorial Award for outstanding public service was none other than California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom CAALA lauded as prioritizing accountability and access to justice for all Californians.

Rising Star honors went to B.J. Abron, whose dedication to the legal profession has netted him finalist honors in the category for multiple years. Trial Judge of the Year was awarded to the Hon. Fredrick C. Shaller, who specializes in family law, and attorney Courtney Rowley netted Trial Lawyer of the Year.

Rowley, echoing many sentiments shared during the evening, took specific aim at the so-named “Uber Initiative,” a ballot measure proposal that would cap attorneys’ fees in vehicle collision cases. She noted that robust funding spearheaded by CAALA had raised over $50 million to defeat the initiative.

Post-dinner and awards, the evening rounded into a festive celebration of drinks, dancing and photo ops as the professionals took a moment to celebrate the honorees and the self-supporting nature of their profession. Events like CAALA’s gala, said Hernandez, underscore the idea that legal professionals have each other to lean on for professional support, aiding their clients or coming together as a united front to shape policy. “CAALA is not just a professional organization – it’s a community. We mentor, educate and support one another and stand shoulder to shoulder when justice is threatened,” she said.