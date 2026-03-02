Allison Perlman Joins Troutman Pepper Locke as Energy Partner in L.A.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Allison Perlman has joined Troutman Pepper Locke’s Energy Transactional Practice Group as a partner in the firm’s Los Angeles office. She joins from McDermott Will & Schulte, where she advised investors, lenders and developers on transactions involving renewable energy and energy transition projects across the globe.

Perlman’s practice spans the lifecycle of renewable energy transactions, including project finance, project development, M&A, tax equity and tax credit transfer transactions, equipment supply and other key commercial arrangements for wind, solar, storage and emerging renewable technologies. She regularly structures complex capital arrangements and negotiates risk allocation for projects, from development through construction and operations.

“Allison’s arrival reinforces the firm’s commitment to serving the West Coast’s dynamic energy landscape,” said Christine Byrnes, leader of Troutman Pepper Locke’s Energy Transactions Practice Group. “Her extensive finance experience with large-scale infrastructure and energy projects further strengthens our support for clients in a rapidly evolving market and complements the recent additions of Thomas Heffernan and Andrés Chaves to the practice group.”

Perlman also has significant experience advising on large-scale infrastructure projects, including transportation, broadband and social infrastructure, and has counseled public authorities, sponsors, contractors and lenders on domestic and cross-border transactions across North America and overseas. Notably, she represented a developer on a major Midwest solar project, handling multimillion-dollar financing transactions for what would become one of the largest photovoltaic facilities in the U.S.

Perlman has also advised clients on the negotiation and documentation of construction loan facilities and letter-of-credit facilities for wind project developments.

“Allison has a strong and growing reputation in the California market and deep client relationships. Her addition is a significant advantage for the firm and a key step in advancing our strategic priorities in California,” said Tambry Lynette Bradford, Los Angeles office managing partner.

“I am thrilled to join Troutman Pepper Locke’s highly regarded Energy Transactional Practice Group. The firm’s strong platform and deep experience in digital infrastructure and data centers create an ideal environment to help clients navigate complex financings and bring critical wind, solar and infrastructure projects to market,” said Perlman.

Information for this article was sourced from Troutman Pepper Locke.