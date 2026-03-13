Top California Land Use Attorney Sheri Bonstelle Takes the Helm at Greenberg Glusker

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Greenberg Glusker LLP has welcomed Sheri L. Bonstelle as chair of its Land Use and Development Practice. Bonstelle joins from Jeffer Mangels & Mitchell LLP, where she spent two decades advising clients on sophisticated land use, zoning, environmental, litigation and construction matters.

Bonstelle represents clients in complex development projects, from property purchases through entitlements, construction and litigation. She has been strategically tapped to oversee Greenberg Glusker’s evolving client needs, including entitlement approvals; complex large, residential, mixed-use industrial developments; and land use and real estate litigation matters in state and federal courts. She navigates environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and obtains necessary approvals under the Housing Accountability Act, the California Coastal Act, historic preservation laws and other land use and housing laws. She also assists in drafting local and state legislation related to housing, CEQA and permit streamlining issues.

Bonstelle represents property owners in developing single-family homes in the hillside areas, including obtaining city entitlements and building permits, and negotiating architect, contractor and construction management agreements. She also acts as Special Land Use Counsel in bankruptcy court to preserve the vested rights of housing and commercial projects to ensure that property value is maintained prior to sale. Bonstelle began her career as a licensed architect in New York.

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“I am thrilled to join Greenberg Glusker’s Real Estate Group,” Bonstelle remarked about the move. “After twenty years in one place, you don’t make a move unless the opportunity is right. I have tremendous respect for the attorneys here and the caliber of clients they serve. This is an exciting next chapter in my career,” she added.

“We are beyond fortunate that Sheri has decided to join Greenberg Glusker,” said Brian Kang, chair of the firm’s Real Estate Group. “As land use policies and procedures shift, her pragmatic and problem-solving approach will be critical in helping our clients achieve success for years to come,” he added.

Information for this article was sourced from Greenberg Glusker.