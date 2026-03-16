Peter D. Weinstein Named Chair of Intellectual Property at Omnus Law

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Peter D. Weinstein appointed Chair of Intellectual Property as firm continues national growth

Omnus Law has announced the expansion of its Intellectual Property practice with the appointment of Peter D. Weinstein, Ph.D., J.D., as partner and chair of Intellectual Property. He assumes the role from Steven Shape, who has led the practice since January 2025 and will continue his practice with the firm.

Dr. Weinstein brings with him the intellectual property practice he started in Southern California, along with Los Angeles-based attorney James F. Fleming, who joins as partner and chair of Life Sciences, and attorneys David Habib and Samuel Katz.

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“We are building a firm where elite practitioners can do the best work of their careers without compromise,” said Jason Gesing, chairman and president of Omnus Law. “Intellectual property and life sciences are innovation engines of the global economy, and they demand leadership with depth and vision. Peter and this team don’t only strengthen our IP practice – they accelerate the future we are building at Omnus.”

The announcement follows a period of sustained growth for Omnus Law. In January, the firm welcomed seven attorneys across its litigation practice, including new Litigation leadership.

“This is an important moment for our intellectual property practice,” said Scott C. Pappas, firmwide managing partner. “Steven Shape has played a critical role in building and growing our IP capabilities over the past year, and we’re grateful for the foundation he’s helped establish. Peter brings a complementary skill set and a long-term vision for where the practice is headed. These additions position us to continue expanding our IP offering and supporting clients as their businesses scale.”

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Dr. Weinstein brings almost three decades of experience advising companies at the intersection of intellectual property, life sciences and technology. A U.S.-registered patent attorney, Dr. Weinstein began his career at Fish & Richardson, Goodwin Procter, and Duane Morris before serving as senior patent counsel at Baxter Healthcare Corporation, where he led IP strategy for major global therapeutics. He went on to build his own practice serving biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and high-tech clients and advising emerging and established companies on complex commercial and corporate matters.

“My practice was founded on the principle that clients deserve better results, a better experience and lower costs. It’s rare to find a law firm that shares those values,” said Dr. Weinstein. “But what really drew me to Omnus is that they allow us to keep practicing our way, on our terms, while providing the reach and resources to do even more for our clients.”

Fleming joins alongside Dr. Weinstein from his boutique practice as partner and chair of Life Sciences. A registered patent attorney with more than 20 years of experience, Fleming advises biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies on patent prosecution, strategic portfolio development and global IP protection.

Habib advises startups and growth-stage companies on intellectual property strategy, portfolio development and commercial transactions. Katz focuses on patent prosecution and IP agreements across biomedical engineering, medical devices, AI and biotechnology.

Information for this article was sourced from Omnus Law.