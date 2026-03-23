Greenberg Glusker Welcomes Ben Wiles as New Corporate M&A Partner

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Wiles brings emerging company, investor, and high-profile client experience to the firm’s Corporate Group

Greenberg Glusker LLP has welcomed Ben Wiles as a partner in the firm’s Corporate Group. Wiles joins the firm with a practice focused on venture and emerging growth companies, venture capital and private equity investors, and private company mergers and acquisitions.

Wiles advises clients across the full lifecycle of growth – from company and fund formation through venture financings, venture debt, strategic transactions and exits. His experience includes corporate governance, executive compensation, commercial contracting, cryptocurrency matters, fund formation and governance and complex M&A transactions. He regularly represents early-stage, high-growth technology companies and the investors that support them, handling transactions ranging from pre-seed SAFE financings to nine-figure late-stage investments.

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Among his representative matters, Wiles advised an adtech platform in $17 million in debt and equity financings and its subsequent $120-million acquisition by a publicly traded acquiror.

Wiles also represents professional sports leagues and franchises in corporate matters, including NIL and influencer relationships, and advises C-level executives, entertainers, public figures and influencers in corporate and employment transactions – experience that aligns seamlessly with Greenberg Glusker’s deep roots in entertainment, sports and private client services.

“I’m excited to join Greenberg Glusker and build my practice on a platform that matches the sophistication and breadth of my clients’ needs,” Wiles said. “The firm has a strong entrepreneurial culture, and I look forward to collaborating with this team to support founders, investors and high-profile clients at pivotal moments.”

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“Ben is the kind of lawyer our clients expect – strategic, practical and relationship-driven,” said Richard Sweet, chair of Greenberg Glusker’s Corporate Department. “He’s a terrific fit for our team, and we’re excited to welcome him.”

Wiles remains active in the Los Angeles venture and startup community, serving as a mentor and sponsor of FoundersBoost Los Angeles, a global tech startup pre-accelerator that prepares early-stage entrepreneurs for accelerator programs, seed investment and revenue growth.

Information for this article was sourced from Greenberg Glusker.