Cox Castle Fortifies San Diego Real Estate Practice With Partner Rebecca Reed

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Rebecca Reed

Real Estate law firm Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP has announced that Rebecca Reed has joined the firm as a partner, reinforcing and expanding its commitment to San Diego and signaling plans for a forthcoming regional office.

Reed represents clients in a wide array of real estate and land use disputes. She represents developers and landowners in litigation involving the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the California Coastal Act, Planning and Zoning law and the Subdivision Map Act. She also handles disputes involving boundary lines, easements, covenants and restrictions, deeds, purchase and sale agreements, commercial leases, trespass and nuisance, adverse possession and inverse condemnation.

Reed joins Cox Castle from Procopio and will work alongside a team already serving clients in San Diego, further strengthening the firm’s regional capabilities.

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“Bringing Rebecca on board is a key step in deepening our commitment to San Diego,” said Mathew Wyman, chair of Cox Castle. “We have a long history of advising clients in the region, and as that work continues to grow, we are making a strategic investment to expand our local presence, including plans to open an office. This strengthens our bench and delivers greater value to clients in one of California’s most dynamic real estate markets.”

“Rebecca is an exceptional attorney with extensive experience in land use and complex real estate litigation, particularly in San Diego,” added Dwayne McKenzie, managing partner of Cox Castle. “Her arrival enhances our ability to guide clients through sophisticated development and regulatory challenges and supports the firm’s growing presence in the market.”

“Cox Castle’s expertise and reputation in real estate and land use are unmatched,” said Reed. “I’m excited to join a team that has already been deeply engaged in San Diego and to help grow the firm’s local presence. There is a tremendous opportunity to continue supporting developers, landowners, and businesses across the region.”

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Information for this article was sourced from Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP.