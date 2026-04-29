Chestlen Development Lawsuit Ends with $174M Verdict Against Tutor Perini

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Peter Sheridan, Chair of Glaser Weil’s Construction Litigation Practice (Hand-out/Glaser Weil)

A Glaser Weil team, working with co-counsel Blank Rome and Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld (RCCB), has secured a litigation victory for Chestlen Development, a real estate investment and development firm and owner of the 52-story, 755-room W Hotel and Element Hotel (Marriott) in Philadelphia, in a complex dispute against Sylmar-headquartered general contractor Tutor Perini Building Corp. and surety bond issuers. Chestlen has been pursuing Tutor Perini to recoup millions of dollars in damages for construction delays and defect repairs.

After completion of the liability and damages phases of trial, the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas issued an order and opinion on Monday, April 13, 2026, awarding compensatory damages in favor of Chestlen and against Tutor Perini in the amount of $174,681,212 arising out of Tutor Perini’s breaches of contract. The Court also ruled that liquidated damages and pre-judgment interest would continue to accrue until entry of a final judgment.

The damages decision follows an October 2025 liability ruling issued after a five-week bench trial, in which the Court found Tutor Perini liable for breach of contract and rejected Tutor Perini’s counterclaims against Chestlen. The Court then scheduled a damages trial, which was held in January 2026 with post-trial submissions filed the following month.

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“This award…reflects the persistence and resolve of Brook Lenfest and Jared Wallace to see this case through and obtain justice,” said Peter Sheridan, chair of Glaser Weil’s Construction Litigation practice.

“We are pleased to have achieved this favorable result for Chestlen in this significant matter,” said Jonathan Korn, a partner in Blank Rome’s Business Litigation group.

“It was a privilege to represent Chestlen and help secure this outcome after years of hard-fought litigation,” said S. David Fineman of RCCB.

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Glaser Weil partner Rob Lee played a critical role throughout the litigation and Of Counsel Christopher Dacus and Paralegal Kristen O’Hagan provided essential support.

Information for this article was sourced from Glaser Weil.