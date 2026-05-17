Law Schools Implement AI to Focus on Ethics and Technology

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Law students are trading in textbooks for AI subscriptions for some classes as they explore real-life ethical and practical implications of the technology

Over the last two years, Loyola Law School in Downtown Los Angeles has incorporated AI into six courses. It’s a sign of a growing trend where law firms are looking for attorneys who can utilize the technology to improve efficiency. While law schools have constantly looked to update coursework to keep curriculum updated as laws are updated, the application of generative AI to the practice of law is the biggest change that has happened in generations, according to Rebecca Delfino, associate professor of law at Loyola Law School.

“The law school has embraced that individuals are on the forefront of how these tools work. It’s really impressive how sophisticated the students are. It’s the most vibrant teaching experience that I’ve ever had,” said Delfino.

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Delfino is one of several professors who have integrated AI into their coursework. She is involved with two courses specifically focused on the ethical implications of generative AI and the legal practice.

In a first-year civil procedure course, students are divided in half, with one group an analog approach that relies on textbooks and class notes while the other half uses generative AI technology. The results are compared to see where the technology is effective and ineffective. The goal is to use AI as something that is additive rather than giving over too much authority and power, according to Delfino. For many exercises, there are six or seven AI models that are tested and compared.

Students understand that they need the AI skill set to make themselves a more attractive candidate, no matter what area of law they practice. It can be used to draft documents, conduct legal research and assist with discovery. Chatbots are tested for hallucinations, and the drawbacks are identified.

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The coursework has real-life implications, and current events lend themselves to new classroom discussions each week. One notable case was focused on a recent court decision that was litigated around the use of a public chatbot by the defendant. The Department of Justice sought discovery about the queries that the person inputted into a chat, and the court considered the protections against attorney-client privilege waived.

“I counseled my students that one of the admonitions that they need to add is cautioning clients against using these tools because a court would view their prompts as a waiver of attorney-client privilege even if they enter privacy settings,” said Delfino. “The more that AI becomes embedded in all aspects in our life, the more important that it becomes for people to understand how it works and articulate the reason that we need guardrails.”

AI Coursework

Other schools have implemented AI coursework to meet the demands of the students, who are focused on the technology as they choose which law school to attend and in which classes to enroll.

USC Gould School of Law and law firm Akerman LLP announced the launch of their Law+AI Initiative in January. The initiative aims to participate in developing the standards and regulatory path for full-scale AI adoption across fields and industries. Its academic home is under the new USC Gould Center for Sports, Entertainment, Media and Technology Law, according to Dean Franita Tolson.

“We look forward to bringing together the minds who are defining AI’s use and redefining its future,” said Tolson, in a statement.

This collaboration created the first dedicated knowledge-sharing platform merging the theoretical rigor of top legal scholars with the commercial acumen of practicing attorneys deeply experienced in emerging technology.

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“The Law+AI Initiative represents a new paradigm for the legal industry’s approach to AI,” said William Heller, the Law+AI initiative’s executive director and chair of Akerman’s consumer financial services, data and technology practice group, in a statement. “By partnering with USC Gould, we’re not just reacting to regulations and lawsuits. We will help shape the legal frameworks that will decide how AI systems learn, operate and innovate.”

Southwestern has launched a schoolwide Introduction to AI & Law program. Developed with Wickard.ai, it equips students with a “Law & Generative AI” badge to meet the rising demand for AI-literate graduates.

The new schoolwide program is designed to equip law students at every stage of their legal education with practical, job-ready training in AI and its role in modern legal practice. Students can list the credential on resumes and professional profiles. The badge signals to employers that a student has received verified training in AI, understands current legal and ethical considerations and is prepared to operate in a modern legal environment where AI is increasingly embedded in daily practice.

Meanwhile, at UC Berkeley’s school of law, students began enrollment last year in a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree with a focus on artificial intelligence. The program can be completed over two summers or through remote study combined with one summer on campus. The AI law and regulation certificate is designed to teach core skills and knowledge in areas including data privacy, intellectual property, licensing and risk.