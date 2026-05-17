The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

When people hear that a law firm’s founding philosophy is “the power of love,” they usually smile politely and move on. At D.Law, they’ve gotten used to that reaction. They also don’t mind it – because the results tend to change the conversation.

In 11 years, D.Law has grown from a solo practice into one of California’s largest and fastest-growing employment law firms, with 200 employees, locations across the state and a custom-built Pasadena headquarters that looks more like a tech company campus than a law firm. Along the way, the firm has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s “Best Workplaces,” one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and one of the fastest-growing law firms in Los Angeles. None of that happened by accident.

“The power of love is not a tagline,” says Emil Davtyan, founder and managing attorney of D.Law. “It’s an operating principle. It means we take care of our people deeply – and our people take care of our clients deeply. That’s the whole model.”

A Different Kind of Law Firm

Most law firms are built around billable hours, hierarchy and the quiet endurance of long days in beige offices. D.Law was built around a different premise: that the quality of a lawyer’s environment directly shapes the quality of their work – and that workers fighting for their rights deserve attorneys who show up energized, supported and inspired.

That belief is embedded in the firm’s physical space. D.Law’s Pasadena headquarters features a chef-designed kitchen, a professional barista coffee bar, a fully equipped gym with locker rooms, a rooftop terrace, a performance lobby and nine conference rooms, each named after a distinct piece of Pasadena history. At the center of the building is the Axis Mundi – a grand circular staircase named after the ancient symbol connecting heaven and earth – designed to serve as the connective tissue of the entire firm.

The building isn’t a perk. It’s a statement.

“When you walk into a space that was built for you, that communicates something,” Davtyan says. “It says your work matters. You matter. That changes how people feel every morning when they come in – and it changes how they fight for their clients.”

Love as a Competitive Advantage

In a field not known for warmth, D.Law’s culture has become one of its most powerful differentiators. Attorney retention is high. The firm’s reputation for excellence continues to grow. And D.Law has built something unusual in employment law – a firm as distinctive in how it operates as in the cases it takes.

That philosophy extends to how the firm approaches its clients. Employment law is inherently personal. The workers who come to D.Law aren’t filing abstract claims – they’ve often experienced real harm, real humiliation or real financial loss at the hands of an employer. Davtyan believes that advocating for them effectively requires attorneys who bring genuine care to every case, not just legal competence.

“You can teach someone the law,” Davtyan says. “You can’t teach them to care. We hire for that first.”

What the Legal Industry Can Learn

The legal industry has been slow to evolve. Firms that have survived for decades on reputation and referral networks are increasingly finding that the next generation of attorneys – and the clients they serve – expect something different. Culture is no longer a soft benefit. It is a retention strategy, a recruiting tool and a signal to the market about who you are.

D.Law’s growth is evidence that the model works. But “the power of love” isn’t a growth strategy the firm stumbled into – it’s a conviction Davtyan started with, long before the accolades arrived.

“We didn’t build this because it turned out to be good for business,” Davtyan says. “We built it because it was the right way to build a firm. The business part followed.”

For the workers of California who need someone in their corner and for the attorneys who want to do meaningful work in a place that actually values them, D.Law is betting that love – rigorously applied – is the most powerful force in any industry.

Even law.

Inside D.Law’s Pasadena HQ.