Advertisement
Law

Daily Journal: The Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever Governance Fallout and Lessons for M&A Lawyers

Ben & Jerry's at Universal CityWalk in Studio City.
Ben & Jerry’s at Universal CityWalk in Studio City.
(stock.adobe.com)
By Craig AndersonDaily Journal Staff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

This story is from Capital & Counsel, one of four new newsletters from the Daily Journal, each offering an insider’s look at key corners of the legal world, including the intersection of corporate deals and litigation, management issues facing mid-sized law firms and state legislation affecting law firms and attorneys. Sign up at dailyjournal.com.

In 2000, Ben & Jerry’s thought it pulled off a rare coup by selling the company but keeping its soul.

Unilever PLC bought the ice cream company and gave it an extraordinary concession – an independent, autonomous board of directors in charge of Ben & Jerry’s social mission and brand integrity.

Advertisement

That arrangement held for more than two decades – until it didn’t.

Now, with multiple lawsuits pending by ousted directors in New York and California, corporate lawyers are asking a blunt question: Was this structure doomed from the start? And what lessons does the acrimonious blowup hold for mergers and acquisitions attorneys?

“Absolutely, it was predictable,” said Antony Page, an expert on corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions and professor at Florida International University College of Law. “The fact that there’s a serious dispute now and has been for several years isn’t really a surprise.”

Ann Lipton, a professor at the University of Colorado Law School, agreed.

“Conflicts were bound to arise, if only because the self-perpetuating board had no obligations to anyone else–that complete lack of accountability was likely to create problems eventually,”she wrote in an email.

Advertisement

What broke the awkward alliance open was the Ben & Jerry’s board decision not to sell ice cream in Israel-occupied territories on the West Bank, and more recently because of the board’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Unilever argued in court papers that the board’s actions put the company out of compliance with many states’ anti-boycott, divestment, and sanctions laws and created a public relations nightmare by issuing what it described as “one-sided statements” on “one of the most divisive and polarizing topics of our time.”

The Ben & Jerry’s board did not back down, not just on Israel but on other progressive causes long associated with the company. The parent company responded by removing all of them at the end of last year.

While the Ben & Jerry’s case is unique in many ways, many corporations are now organized under a structure adopted since 2000 that is intended to protect founders and directors who pursue goals other than maximizing shareholder value.

Those public benefit corporation structures have been used by leading AI companies such as OpenAI Inc., Anthropic PBC and Elon Musk’s xAI, which merged in February with Space Exploration Technologies Inc. (SpaceX) in advance of its planned IPO.

But Page said even that framework, had it been available in 2000, would not have resolved Ben & Jerry’s core problem: the need for clear, enforceable boundaries. He said explicit language in the agreement would have been needed to allow the independent board to take positions on hotly disputed issues.

Advertisement

“The lesson for M&A lawyers would be if your seller has a profound commitment to something other than just finances, you need to make sure you’re properly informing them of what the risks and benefits of the sale are,” Page said.

“The sellers need to understand what they might be giving up,” he added.

But Douglas K. Chia, an independent consultant and a senior fellow at the Center for Corporate Law and Governance at Rutgers Law School, found it hard to imagine even the most careful contract language that would cover every possible dispute.

“Lawyers can find a loophole,” Chia said. “That’s what they get paid to do.”

The company accused Anuradha Mittal, founder of the nonprofit Oakland Institute and chair of Ben & Jerry’s independent board from 2018 until her removal by the company in December, of personally benefitting from money awarded by the company’s foundation after an audit.

Those allegations are the source of Mittal’s defamation complaint, which argues that the audit was pretextual.

David J. Lender, co-chair of Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP’s global litigation department who represents Unilever in the New York lawsuit, said in an email that Ben & Jerry’s has “objectively flourished” since the acquisition more than a quarter century ago.

The ice cream, available in just four countries at the turn of the century, is now available in 40 countries while revenues have grown six-fold and over half a billion dollars have been invested in Ben & Jerry’s social mission, he wrote.

Advertisement

But while the company may be profitable, the founders are unhappy.

Jerry Greenfield resigned from the company in September after concluding that its independence was “gone.” Ben Cohen remains and has asked that he be able to repurchase Ben & Jerry’s. But The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V., a spinoff that holds all of Unilever’s ice cream brands, said it is not for sale.

Chia said the lesson for sellers, and their lawyers, is straightforward.

“If you want to stay pure, maintain control,” he said.

More Business Updates

LawBusiness by LA Times StudiosMay 2026Law

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Business

Finance, insurance and senior couple with documents, planning tax and home budget with a laptop.

Human Resources

Fears Over Retirement Healthcare Costs Are Rising – And Many Americans Aren’t Planning for Them

FIFA World Cup trophy with SoFi Stadium in background

Sports Business

Can World Cup Dreams Overcome Global Reality?

Modern domestic robot in a luxurious living room interior at night, concept of futuristic smart home technology

AI & Tech

Unexpected AI: Physical Ai Device Shipments to Reach 145 Million Units by 2035

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Banking & Finance

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Aerial view of Downtown Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate

Companies Acquire Commercial Properties Amid Uncertain Investor Confidence

The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

Law

Paid Program

The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

People Discussing Robotic Prototype of Hand. Computer Science Education Concept

Orange County

New Report Identifies Needs And Solutions To Meet Orange County’s Future Workforce Demand

Glass bottles being made on an assembly line in a factory

Goods & Retail

Business in the Glass Age

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Tech-Savvy Woman Conducing Online Management Webinar For Business Professionals

Human Resources

The “New Look” HR Toolkit

Businessman using tablet with AI graphics superimposed

Banking & Finance

The Technology Stack Reshaping Banking

investment commercial building for sale illustration office warehouse

Law

The Region’s Top Law Firms Go All-In on Tech, Sports, and Entertainment

Last chance deals

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Deals & Coupons

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for May 2026

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Deals & Coupons

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in May 2026

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Happy family with luggage and backpacks coming to the wooded hotel

Deals & Coupons

The Best Vrbo Coupons for May 2026

Tripadvisor on phone in front of a map

Deals & Coupons

Tripadvisor Deals: The Best Discounts for May 2026

Bed with new mattress in room

Deals & Coupons

Nectar Mattress Coupons: Best Deals for May 2026

Tax season with wooden alphabet blocks, calculator, pen on 1040 tax form background

Deals & Coupons

The Best TurboTax Discount Codes - May 2026

little asian girl jumping on bed at home with dad, korean man playing with daughter

Deals & Coupons

Save Up to 40% With These Naturepedic Coupons and Deals

Young beautiful hispanic woman preparing vegetable smoothie with blender at the kitchen

Deals & Coupons

Vitamix Promo Codes and Deals: Save $180 in May 2026

Sam's Club exterior. Sam's Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart.

Deals & Coupons

Sam’s Club Coupons 2026: Up to 50% Off Your Order

Happy mother with little daughter near window at home

Deals & Coupons

Get Up to 55% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons

Advertisement