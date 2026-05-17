Advertisement
Law

The Lawyer Standing at the Center of Some of Southern California’s Most Urgent Civil Rights Fights

V. James DeSimone, the lawyer standing at the center of some of Southern California’s most urgent civil rights fights
By V. James DeSimone
Paid Program
V. James DeSimone, the lawyer standing at the center of some of Southern California’s most urgent civil rights fights
V. James DeSimone

Civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone’s work often begins where someone else’s life has just been torn apart.

Recently, that meant standing beside Tucker Collins, an 18-year-old USC freshman whose eye was shot out by a Department of Homeland Security officer using some sort of less-lethal projectile. Collins, an avid videographer, was documenting a “No Kings” rally of people opposed to the very kind of state-initiated violence that left him blind and bleeding.

Tucker was not a demonstrator. He was documenting a public protest, standing 30 feet away from a fence and behind the crowd. Yet despite federal policies prohibiting shooting people in the head with these weapons, the young man was left half-blind for the rest of his life.

“He was not threatening anyone. He wasn’t attacking anyone,” DeSimone said. “They didn’t shoot him for their own protection – Tucker was shot in another overt act of repression.”

Tucker’s case is the latest in a string of people represented by DeSimone after being seriously wounded and maimed by federal and local officers shutting down public protests against the nation’s turn towards authoritarianism and away from the civil rights enshrined in the constitution.

DeSimone, who also focuses on employment discrimination, police misconduct and personal injury cases, came up representing people who did not have money, leverage or easy access to the courts.

After earning his UCLA law degree, DeSimone served as a staff attorney at Westside Legal Services in Santa Monica, where he was the lead trial lawyer for lower-income clients who could not afford representation. In 1990, he founded Schonbrun DeSimone, which grew into one of California’s best-known plaintiffs’ rights practices, before launching V. James DeSimone Law in 2015.

As a trial lawyer, DeSimone has a record of substantial verdicts and settlements from taking on cases involving police and government abuse, and employment discrimination.

He has long represented the family of Brendon Glenn, the unarmed man shot in the back by former LAPD officer Clifford Proctor in Venice, garnering a $4 million settlement for Brendon Glenn’s family. Proctor currently awaits trial on a charge of second-degree murder.

The city of Stockton in 2024 approved a $6 million settlement with the family of Shayne Sutherland in their federal wrongful death lawsuit. Sutherland, in the midst of a mental health crisis, died when two police officers handcuffed and held him face-down, applying pressure with their bodies and batons for more than eight minutes. He was 10 days shy of his 30th birthday.

In March 2016, a judge upheld a jury’s 2012 verdict of $7.4 million awarded in an employment retaliation case after an employee was terminated following an incident in which he was the victim of workplace violence. The jury awarded $2.4 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages to punish the company and deter similar conduct.

And in 1993, DeSimone made a historic win when he successfully argued that his client, Wayne Mogilefsky, was being sexually harassed by his boss Michael Levy. Prior to that landmark published appellate decision, the only published decision in a male-on-male sexual harassment case dismissed it as “horseplay.” DeSimone’s case became a crucial step in paving the way for a 2013 California law recognizing that sexual harassment could in fact take place between persons of the same sex.

In 2009, DeSimone achieved another landmark victory in Johnson v. Cerebral Palsy Foundation, the first case holding that “me too” evidence of other victims was admissible in a discrimination case based on pregnancy discrimination.

Other successes include a $1.7 million verdict in Harris v. City of Los Angeles for a disabled man subjected to excessive force by LAPD, a $1.2 million verdict in Xue Lu v. United States, a $2.1 million false arrest verdict against Walgreens, a $3 million settlement against the Santa Monica for two women whose hands were cut while removing flex cuffs after a George Floyd protest arrest and a $4.5 million wrongful death settlement against the County of San Bernardino County.

Through the years DeSimone has been recognized as among the best plaintiff civil rights and employment discrimination attorneys in California by Super Lawyers, LawDragon, the Daily Journal and the Westside Bar Association. He has been recognized as one of Southern California’s Leading Attorneys by LA Times Studios; Best Lawyers named him “Lawyer of the Year” in Los Angeles for Civil Rights Law for 2024; and he received the CLAY Civil Rights Lawyer of the Year award in 2014.

More Business Updates

LawMay 2026Business by LA Times StudiosLaw

Business by LA Times Studios

Learn about opportunities for reaching business leaders across Southern California through leadership awards, forums, magazines and panels.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

More from Business

Finance, insurance and senior couple with documents, planning tax and home budget with a laptop.

Human Resources

Fears Over Retirement Healthcare Costs Are Rising – And Many Americans Aren’t Planning for Them

FIFA World Cup trophy with SoFi Stadium in background

Sports Business

Can World Cup Dreams Overcome Global Reality?

Modern domestic robot in a luxurious living room interior at night, concept of futuristic smart home technology

AI & Tech

Unexpected AI: Physical Ai Device Shipments to Reach 145 Million Units by 2035

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Banking & Finance

Vast Majority of Accounting Teams Are Adopting AI Tools

Aerial view of Downtown Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate

Companies Acquire Commercial Properties Amid Uncertain Investor Confidence

The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

Law

Paid Program

The Power of Love: How D.Law Is Rewriting the Rules of Employment Law

People Discussing Robotic Prototype of Hand. Computer Science Education Concept

Orange County

New Report Identifies Needs And Solutions To Meet Orange County’s Future Workforce Demand

Glass bottles being made on an assembly line in a factory

Goods & Retail

Business in the Glass Age

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Wave Ware by NantBioRenewables

Tech-Savvy Woman Conducing Online Management Webinar For Business Professionals

Human Resources

The “New Look” HR Toolkit

Businessman using tablet with AI graphics superimposed

Banking & Finance

The Technology Stack Reshaping Banking

investment commercial building for sale illustration office warehouse

Law

The Region’s Top Law Firms Go All-In on Tech, Sports, and Entertainment

Last chance deals

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Deals & Coupons

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for May 2026

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Deals & Coupons

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in May 2026

Macys Department store sign

Deals & Coupons

Top Macy’s Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

Happy family with luggage and backpacks coming to the wooded hotel

Deals & Coupons

The Best Vrbo Coupons for May 2026

Tripadvisor on phone in front of a map

Deals & Coupons

Tripadvisor Deals: The Best Discounts for May 2026

Bed with new mattress in room

Deals & Coupons

Nectar Mattress Coupons: Best Deals for May 2026

Tax season with wooden alphabet blocks, calculator, pen on 1040 tax form background

Deals & Coupons

The Best TurboTax Discount Codes - May 2026

little asian girl jumping on bed at home with dad, korean man playing with daughter

Deals & Coupons

Save Up to 40% With These Naturepedic Coupons and Deals

Young beautiful hispanic woman preparing vegetable smoothie with blender at the kitchen

Deals & Coupons

Vitamix Promo Codes and Deals: Save $180 in May 2026

Sam's Club exterior. Sam's Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart.

Deals & Coupons

Sam’s Club Coupons 2026: Up to 50% Off Your Order

Happy mother with little daughter near window at home

Deals & Coupons

Get Up to 55% Off Your Order With Our SelectBlinds Coupons

Advertisement