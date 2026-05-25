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Steno Secures $49M Series C Funding to Revolutionize Legal Tech and Court Reporting

Steno Raises $49M in Series C Funding to Expand Legal Tech and Court Reporting Platform
By David NusbaumContributor 
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Steno, a legal technology company specializing in court reporting and litigation support services, has raised $49 million in a Series C funding round led by Savano Capital Partners with continued participation from First Round Capital, The Legal Tech Fund and other strategic investors. The new funding will be used to accelerate its growth and expand its technology-driven offerings for law firms and litigators.

“Today’s investment marks a major milestone in Steno’s journey as we work to combine personalized service with the latest technology,” said Prabhdeep Singh, chief operating officer of Steno, in a statement. “Our goal is to expand beyond simple automation, providing a unified platform where data-informed AI and expert litigation support work together to solve the complex challenges law firms face daily.”

The latest round of funding will be used to scale Steno’s operations nationwide, enhance its proprietary platform and further integrate technology into traditionally manual legal processes. The company aims to enter new markets and significantly increase penetration within the AmLaw 200, further solidifying its position as the premier litigation services provider for high-stakes litigation.

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The capital will also accelerate the next generation of Transcript Genius, its AI-powered transcript analysis tool, ensuring that Steno’s technological advancements directly support the high-touch, white-glove experience that the world’s leading litigators depend on.

“Today’s investment allows us to release a vastly improved, differentiated offering that stays ahead of anything else in the market. Because we operate as both a world-class services provider and a tech company, we have a unique advantage: We live inside litigation workflows every day. That hybrid position allows us to build AI capabilities that software-only companies simply cannot replicate,” said Greg Hong, chief executive of Steno, in a statement.

Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP as legal counsel to Steno in connection with the transaction.

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Founded in 2018, Los Angeles-based Steno is at the forefront of the court reporting and legal technologies industry, with a focus on providing attorneys with innovative tools and options that overcome the technological and financial hurdles that arise when proving a case.

Information for this article was sourced from Steno.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.

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