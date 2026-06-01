USC Gould Launches Three Specialized LLM Degrees in Emerging Tech and Media

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The University of Southern California Gould School of Law is building on its commitment to innovation in legal education with the launch of three new Master of Laws (LLM) degree programs: LLM in Artificial Intelligence and Technology Law, LLM in Sports Law and Negotiation and an Online LLM in Media and Entertainment Law.

Designed for attorneys seeking specialized, practice-ready expertise, these programs provide a dynamic, industry-focused foundation to help graduates navigate complex legal landscapes, advance their careers and lead in rapidly evolving sectors.

The LLM in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Technology Law prepares students to navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape surrounding emerging technologies. The curriculum emphasizes AI governance, privacy law and technology transactions, equipping graduates to adapt and excel in an ever-changing environment as they advise clients on compliance and risk management.

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The LLM in Sports Law and Negotiation is designed for those seeking careers in the business and legal side of sports. Students gain practical skills in contract negotiation, athlete representation, league governance and sports business operations, with a strong emphasis on transactional practice and real-world application.

The Online LLM in Media and Entertainment Law offers a flexible, fully online pathway for professionals interested in the legal frameworks that shape film, television, music and digital media industries. The program focuses on deal-making, intellectual property, financing and distribution, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of how content is created, protected and monetized.

“As industries are being reshaped by fast-paced technological change and global business dynamics, specialized legal knowledge and adaptable legal skills have become essential,” said Franita Tolson, Dean of USC Gould School of Law. “These new LLM programs reflect our commitment to preparing lawyers who not only can succeed but also lead in today’s most innovative and influential sectors, across wide-ranging roles and modalities.”

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Enrollment is now open for all three of USC Gould’s new LLM degree programs. Each program is open to individuals who hold a law degree (JD, LLB, or equivalent).

For more information and to apply, visit gould.law/llm or email gipadmissions@law.usc.edu.

Information for this article was sourced from USC Gould School of Law.

