Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

William O. London

William “Bill” London recently took the oath to practice law before the highest court in the land. It marks a milestone for London, an attorney considered to be a trusted ally to the local and multinational clients who rely on him at the most consequential moments of their professional and personal lives.

As a founding partner of Irvine-based Kimura London & White LLP, London has built a career, and a firm, on core values that emphasize integrity, honesty and the highest level of ethics.

Fluent in Mandarin and trained at both Georgetown Law and Tsinghua University School of Law, London brings a command of legal systems, languages and cultures to matters that cross all three. His practice centers on international business transactions and litigation, cross-border trade, and trust, estate, and family law for global families and multinational clients.

Advertisement

Entrepreneurs, corporations and high-net-worth individuals entrust him with their highest-stakes matters – multi-million-dollar transactions, complex disputes and sensitive family circumstances spanning borders – and he meets each with clarity, precision and culturally attuned strategy.

“As an attorney, I am deeply committed to serving my clients at the highest level, especially when the stakes are high,” said London. “By maintaining a steadfast, relational approach – one that considers more than meets the eye – I’m able to effectively guide clients through intricate legal matters where culture and law intersect. Being admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court is both a privilege and an honor, and one I hold in the highest regard.”

Information for this article was sourced from Kimura London & White LLP.