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Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
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Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court
William O. London

William “Bill” London recently took the oath to practice law before the highest court in the land. It marks a milestone for London, an attorney considered to be a trusted ally to the local and multinational clients who rely on him at the most consequential moments of their professional and personal lives.

As a founding partner of Irvine-based Kimura London & White LLP, London has built a career, and a firm, on core values that emphasize integrity, honesty and the highest level of ethics.

Fluent in Mandarin and trained at both Georgetown Law and Tsinghua University School of Law, London brings a command of legal systems, languages and cultures to matters that cross all three. His practice centers on international business transactions and litigation, cross-border trade, and trust, estate, and family law for global families and multinational clients.

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Entrepreneurs, corporations and high-net-worth individuals entrust him with their highest-stakes matters – multi-million-dollar transactions, complex disputes and sensitive family circumstances spanning borders – and he meets each with clarity, precision and culturally attuned strategy.

“As an attorney, I am deeply committed to serving my clients at the highest level, especially when the stakes are high,” said London. “By maintaining a steadfast, relational approach – one that considers more than meets the eye – I’m able to effectively guide clients through intricate legal matters where culture and law intersect. Being admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court is both a privilege and an honor, and one I hold in the highest regard.”

Information for this article was sourced from Kimura London & White LLP.

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Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

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