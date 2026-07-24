Christina Lewis Joins MSK as Trusts & Estates Partner in L.A.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Christina Lewis

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP (MSK) has announced that Christina Lewis has joined the firm as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Lewis brings a well-rounded practice spanning estate planning, trust administration and business law, deepening MSK’s Trusts & Estates capabilities and strengthening the firm’s ability to serve high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

The addition reflects a deliberate push by MSK to grow its bench across practice areas and offices. In the past few months, the firm has added Labor & Employment partner Carlos Torrejon and Entertainment Transactions partner Amy Stein Simonds, and Lewis’ arrival extends that pattern of lateral growth firmwide.

“Christina is a standout trusts and estates attorney whose ability to combine multilayered estate planning knowledge with real business transactional experience makes her a tremendous asset to our clients and to this firm. Her arrival reflects our continued commitment to thoughtful, deliberate growth at MSK,” said Yakub Hazzard, MSK chairman.

Advertisement

Lewis’ practice pairs estate planning and trust administration with hands-on business transactional experience, including asset and share purchases, joint ventures and licensing arrangements. That combination positions her to help business owners align personal wealth transfer strategies with the long-term direction of their companies, coordinating succession and exit planning alongside traditional estate planning.

“So many of my clients are business owners whose personal and professional lives are deeply intertwined,” said Lewis. “I’m excited to join a firm whose platform lets me serve both sides of that equation, helping clients protect what they’ve built while planning thoughtfully for what comes next.”

Before joining MSK, Lewis was of counsel at Parker, Milliken, Clark, O’Hara & Samuelian. She has also served as outside general counsel to a private company and has experience at a boutique firm, a large national firm and her own practice. Lewis is fluent in Mandarin Chinese and a frequent speaker on estate planning topics and corporate structuring.

Advertisement

Information for this article was sourced from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP.